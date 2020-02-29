LSV Asset Management Has $23.21 Million Position in NY MTG TR INC/SH (NASDAQ:NYMT)

LSV Asset Management lessened its holdings in NY MTG TR INC/SH (NASDAQ:NYMT) by 0.7% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,725,972 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 26,400 shares during the period. LSV Asset Management owned 1.14% of NY MTG TR INC/SH worth $23,212,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in NYMT. Delphi Financial Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of NY MTG TR INC/SH during the 4th quarter worth about $40,327,000. PVG Asset Management Corp acquired a new stake in NY MTG TR INC/SH during the third quarter worth approximately $1,676,000. Advisors Preferred LLC bought a new stake in shares of NY MTG TR INC/SH during the fourth quarter worth approximately $1,490,000. Rhumbline Advisers boosted its holdings in shares of NY MTG TR INC/SH by 27.4% during the third quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 768,317 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $4,679,000 after acquiring an additional 165,301 shares during the period. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System grew its position in shares of NY MTG TR INC/SH by 54.3% in the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 459,057 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,796,000 after purchasing an additional 161,570 shares during the last quarter. 45.00% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NY MTG TR INC/SH stock opened at $5.70 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 112.90, a current ratio of 111.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 12.41. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.18 and a beta of 0.75. NY MTG TR INC/SH has a twelve month low of $5.59 and a twelve month high of $6.47. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $6.28 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $6.21.

NY MTG TR INC/SH (NASDAQ:NYMT) last announced its earnings results on Monday, February 24th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.20. NY MTG TR INC/SH had a net margin of 23.67% and a return on equity of 12.55%. The firm had revenue of $44.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $37.50 million. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that NY MTG TR INC/SH will post 0.76 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

NYMT has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Bank of America started coverage on NY MTG TR INC/SH in a research note on Friday, February 21st. They set a “neutral” rating and a $6.25 target price on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded NY MTG TR INC/SH from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $6.50 price target for the company in a research note on Saturday. Maxim Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $7.00 price objective on shares of NY MTG TR INC/SH in a report on Wednesday. BidaskClub raised NY MTG TR INC/SH from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, February 22nd. Finally, Nomura reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $7.00 price objective on shares of NY MTG TR INC/SH in a research report on Tuesday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $6.35.

New York Mortgage Trust, Inc acquires, invests in, finances, and manages mortgage-related and residential housing-related assets in the United States. Its investment portfolio includes structured multi-family property investments, such as multi-family commercial mortgage-backed securities and preferred equity in, and mezzanine loans to owners of multi-family properties; residential mortgage loans, including distressed residential mortgage loans, non- qualified mortgage loans, second mortgages, and other residential mortgage loans; non-agency residential mortgage-backed securities (RMBS); agency RMBS; and other mortgage-related and residential housing-related assets.

