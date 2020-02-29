LSV Asset Management Acquires New Shares in Callon Petroleum (NYSE:CPE)

LSV Asset Management acquired a new position in Callon Petroleum (NYSE:CPE) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 3,861,984 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock, valued at approximately $18,653,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. State Street Corp grew its stake in shares of Callon Petroleum by 63.4% in the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 25,571,822 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $123,512,000 after acquiring an additional 9,919,290 shares during the period. Caymus Capital Partners L.P. purchased a new stake in Callon Petroleum in the fourth quarter worth approximately $17,589,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Callon Petroleum by 155.8% in the fourth quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 5,285,970 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $25,531,000 after purchasing an additional 3,219,625 shares during the last quarter. Palisade Capital Management LLC NJ bought a new stake in Callon Petroleum in the 4th quarter worth approximately $11,413,000. Finally, Tributary Capital Management LLC grew its position in Callon Petroleum by 69.4% in the 4th quarter. Tributary Capital Management LLC now owns 3,655,312 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $17,655,000 after purchasing an additional 1,497,908 shares during the period.

Shares of CPE stock opened at $2.27 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.41, a quick ratio of 0.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00. Callon Petroleum has a 12 month low of $1.90 and a 12 month high of $8.52. The stock has a market cap of $518.45 million, a P/E ratio of 8.73 and a beta of 1.69. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $3.19 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $4.00.

Callon Petroleum (NYSE:CPE) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 26th. The oil and natural gas company reported $0.23 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.16 by $0.07. Callon Petroleum had a net margin of 10.11% and a return on equity of 7.57%. The business had revenue of $196.10 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $180.45 million. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Callon Petroleum will post 1.1 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on CPE shares. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Callon Petroleum from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, January 3rd. Credit Suisse Group downgraded Callon Petroleum from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 22nd. Northland Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $7.00 price objective on shares of Callon Petroleum in a report on Monday, November 18th. Johnson Rice lowered Callon Petroleum from a “buy” rating to an “accumulate” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 19th. Finally, Barclays cut Callon Petroleum from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $4.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, February 5th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $9.10.

Callon Petroleum Company, an independent oil and natural gas company, focuses on the acquisition, development, exploration, and exploitation of unconventional onshore oil and natural gas reserves in the Permian Basin in West Texas and southeastern New Mexico. As of December 31, 2018, its estimated net proved reserves totaled 238.5 million barrel of oil equivalent, including 180.1 MMBbls of oil and 350.5 Bcf of natural gas.

