Seabridge Gold Inc (NYSE:SA) Position Cut by Essex Investment Management Co. LLC

Essex Investment Management Co. LLC decreased its position in shares of Seabridge Gold Inc (NYSE:SA) (TSE:SEA) by 40.9% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 44,924 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 31,142 shares during the quarter. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC’s holdings in Seabridge Gold were worth $621,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Sowell Financial Services LLC bought a new position in Seabridge Gold in the 4th quarter worth approximately $32,000. Banco de Sabadell S.A acquired a new stake in Seabridge Gold in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Quantbot Technologies LP acquired a new stake in Seabridge Gold in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $76,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its stake in Seabridge Gold by 56,460.0% during the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 8,484 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $107,000 after acquiring an additional 8,469 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP raised its stake in Seabridge Gold by 42,300.0% during the 1st quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 9,328 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $116,000 after acquiring an additional 9,306 shares in the last quarter. 23.99% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Seabridge Gold alerts:

A number of research analysts have issued reports on SA shares. B. Riley boosted their price target on Seabridge Gold from $27.00 to $30.50 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday. ValuEngine raised Seabridge Gold from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Seabridge Gold from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 24th.

Seabridge Gold stock opened at $9.83 on Friday. Seabridge Gold Inc has a 52 week low of $9.65 and a 52 week high of $16.55. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $13.33 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $13.29.

Seabridge Gold Company Profile

Seabridge Gold Inc, a development stage company, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the acquisition and exploration of gold properties located in North America. The company also explores for copper and silver ores. It holds a 100% interest in various North American gold resource projects. The company's principal assets are the Kerr-Sulphurets-Mitchell and Iskut properties located near Stewart, British Columbia, Canada, as well as the Courageous Lake gold project located in Canada's Northwest Territories.

Featured Story: Price to Earnings Ratio (PE) Basics



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Seabridge Gold Inc (NYSE:SA) (TSE:SEA).

Receive News & Ratings for Seabridge Gold Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Seabridge Gold and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.