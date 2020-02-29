LSV Asset Management Has $20.34 Million Position in TRI Pointe Group Inc (NYSE:TPH)

LSV Asset Management lowered its stake in shares of TRI Pointe Group Inc (NYSE:TPH) by 2.5% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 1,305,700 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 33,000 shares during the period. LSV Asset Management owned approximately 0.94% of TRI Pointe Group worth $20,342,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Peddock Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in TRI Pointe Group during the fourth quarter valued at about $25,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its holdings in shares of TRI Pointe Group by 37.6% during the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 3,480 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $53,000 after purchasing an additional 951 shares in the last quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of TRI Pointe Group by 25.0% during the 3rd quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 7,350 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $110,000 after purchasing an additional 1,470 shares in the last quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP grew its holdings in shares of TRI Pointe Group by 44.4% during the 4th quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP now owns 7,787 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $121,000 after purchasing an additional 2,396 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its position in shares of TRI Pointe Group by 38.5% during the fourth quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 10,591 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $165,000 after purchasing an additional 2,942 shares during the period.

Shares of TPH stock opened at $15.33 on Friday. TRI Pointe Group Inc has a 12-month low of $11.30 and a 12-month high of $18.63. The company has a market capitalization of $2.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.43, a P/E/G ratio of 0.95 and a beta of 1.07. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $16.74 and a 200 day moving average price of $15.46. The company has a quick ratio of 1.03, a current ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59.

TRI Pointe Group (NYSE:TPH) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 18th. The construction company reported $0.85 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.69 by $0.16. The firm had revenue of $1.14 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.09 billion. TRI Pointe Group had a net margin of 6.72% and a return on equity of 9.82%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 1.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.70 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts expect that TRI Pointe Group Inc will post 1.57 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of research analysts recently commented on the company. ValuEngine lowered TRI Pointe Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 3rd. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of TRI Pointe Group from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $21.00 price target on the stock in a report on Tuesday. B. Riley raised their price objective on shares of TRI Pointe Group from $19.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 21st. Wedbush upped their price objective on TRI Pointe Group from $15.00 to $16.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 19th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $19.00 target price on shares of TRI Pointe Group in a report on Wednesday, February 19th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating, two have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. TRI Pointe Group presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $18.00.

TRI Pointe Group Profile

TRI Pointe Group, Inc engages in the design, construction, and sale of single-family detached and attached homes in the United States. It operates a portfolio of 6 brands across 10 states, including Maracay in Arizona; Pardee Homes in California and Nevada; Quadrant Homes in Washington; Trendmaker Homes in Texas; TRI Pointe Homes in California, Colorado, and Colorado; and Winchester Homes in Maryland and Virginia.

