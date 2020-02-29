Aehr Test Systems (NASDAQ:AEHR) Shares Bought by Essex Investment Management Co. LLC

Essex Investment Management Co. LLC raised its position in shares of Aehr Test Systems (NASDAQ:AEHR) by 3.7% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 279,392 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after purchasing an additional 9,954 shares during the quarter. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC owned 1.22% of Aehr Test Systems worth $559,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Separately, Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of Aehr Test Systems in the fourth quarter valued at about $56,000. 24.00% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, Director Rhea J. Posedel sold 30,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2.27, for a total value of $68,100.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Gayn Erickson sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1.81, for a total value of $36,200.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 496,515 shares in the company, valued at $898,692.15. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 55,546 shares of company stock valued at $115,802 over the last 90 days. 16.30% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

AEHR has been the subject of a number of research reports. ValuEngine raised Aehr Test Systems from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 10th. TheStreet upgraded Aehr Test Systems from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 13th.

Shares of NASDAQ AEHR opened at $2.10 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 3.29, a quick ratio of 1.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12. Aehr Test Systems has a 12 month low of $1.27 and a 12 month high of $2.78. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $2.14 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $1.83. The stock has a market cap of $48.58 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -14.00 and a beta of 0.73.

Aehr Test Systems (NASDAQ:AEHR) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 9th. The semiconductor company reported $0.01 EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of $6.87 million for the quarter. Aehr Test Systems had a negative net margin of 14.26% and a negative return on equity of 11.23%.

About Aehr Test Systems

Aehr Test Systems primarily designs, engineers, manufactures, and sells test and burn-in equipment for use in the semiconductor industry worldwide. It provides full wafer contact test systems, test during burn-in systems, test fixtures, and related accessories. The company offers Advanced Burn-in and Test System family of packaged part burn-in and test systems, which perform test during burn-in of complex devices, such as digital signal processors, microprocessors, microcontrollers, and systems-on-a-chip, as well as individual temperature control for high-power advanced logic devices.

