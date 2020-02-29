Clear Perspective Advisors LLC Has $2 Million Stock Holdings in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ)

Clear Perspective Advisors LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) by 4.5% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 13,707 shares of the company’s stock after selling 642 shares during the period. Johnson & Johnson comprises 1.2% of Clear Perspective Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 20th largest position. Clear Perspective Advisors LLC’s holdings in Johnson & Johnson were worth $1,999,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. FMR LLC lifted its position in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 4.7% in the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 17,945,766 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,617,750,000 after buying an additional 799,194 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 0.7% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 12,347,039 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,801,063,000 after acquiring an additional 88,125 shares during the period. California Public Employees Retirement System boosted its stake in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 16.9% during the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 10,198,888 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,319,532,000 after acquiring an additional 1,477,454 shares during the period. New York State Common Retirement Fund increased its holdings in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 3.5% during the 4th quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 6,774,162 shares of the company’s stock worth $988,147,000 after acquiring an additional 226,300 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Fiera Capital Corp increased its holdings in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 10.0% during the 4th quarter. Fiera Capital Corp now owns 6,350,922 shares of the company’s stock worth $926,408,000 after acquiring an additional 575,954 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 67.62% of the company’s stock.

In other Johnson & Johnson news, COO Michael E. Sneed sold 58,128 shares of Johnson & Johnson stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $149.39, for a total value of $8,683,741.92. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 107,511 shares in the company, valued at approximately $16,061,068.29. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Kathryn E. Wengel sold 2,017 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $141.07, for a total transaction of $284,538.19. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 51,736 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,298,397.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.23% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have issued reports on JNJ. Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $170.00 price target on shares of Johnson & Johnson in a report on Monday, February 17th. Wells Fargo & Co upped their price objective on shares of Johnson & Johnson from $155.00 to $165.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, January 9th. Barclays raised shares of Johnson & Johnson from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $140.00 to $173.00 in a research report on Thursday, December 19th. Cantor Fitzgerald reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $168.00 price objective on shares of Johnson & Johnson in a research report on Thursday, January 23rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Johnson & Johnson from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $158.00 target price for the company in a research note on Wednesday, December 18th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $163.27.

NYSE:JNJ opened at $134.48 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $148.83 and a 200 day simple moving average of $138.01. The stock has a market cap of $354.32 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.83, a PEG ratio of 2.32 and a beta of 0.69. Johnson & Johnson has a 1-year low of $126.10 and a 1-year high of $154.50. The company has a current ratio of 1.26, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45.

Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 22nd. The company reported $1.88 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.87 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $20.75 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $20.83 billion. Johnson & Johnson had a return on equity of 39.27% and a net margin of 22.18%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.97 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Johnson & Johnson will post 9.03 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 10th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 25th will be given a $0.95 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, February 24th. This represents a $3.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.83%. Johnson & Johnson’s payout ratio is presently 43.78%.

Johnson & Johnson, together with its subsidiaries, researches and develops, manufactures, and sells various products in the health care field worldwide. It operates in three segments: Consumer, Pharmaceutical, and Medical Devices. The Consumer segment offers baby care products under the JOHNSON'S brand; oral care products under the LISTERINE brand; beauty products under the AVEENO, CLEAN & CLEAR, DABAO, JOHNSON'S Adult, LE PETITE MARSEILLAIS, NEUTROGENA, and OGX brands; over-the-counter medicines, including acetaminophen products under the TYLENOL brand; cold, flu, and allergy products under the SUDAFED brand; allergy products under the BENADRYL and ZYRTEC brands; ibuprofen products under the MOTRIN IB brand; and acid reflux products under the PEPCID brand.

