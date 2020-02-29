LSV Asset Management Buys 14,450 Shares of NetApp Inc. (NASDAQ:NTAP)

LSV Asset Management increased its stake in NetApp Inc. (NASDAQ:NTAP) by 4.4% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 345,641 shares of the data storage provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 14,450 shares during the quarter. LSV Asset Management’s holdings in NetApp were worth $21,516,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Maverick Capital Ltd. grew its stake in NetApp by 193.4% in the 3rd quarter. Maverick Capital Ltd. now owns 72,287 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $3,796,000 after acquiring an additional 47,647 shares in the last quarter. Andra AP fonden raised its stake in shares of NetApp by 0.4% during the third quarter. Andra AP fonden now owns 95,700 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $5,025,000 after acquiring an additional 400 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of NetApp by 411.8% in the third quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 600,711 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $31,543,000 after purchasing an additional 483,335 shares during the period. Penserra Capital Management LLC bought a new position in NetApp in the third quarter worth approximately $134,000. Finally, American National Bank bought a new position in NetApp in the fourth quarter worth approximately $54,000. Institutional investors own 79.37% of the company’s stock.

In other NetApp news, EVP Henri P. Richard sold 2,500 shares of NetApp stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.20, for a total value of $160,500.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 143,855 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,235,491. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CAO Scott R. Allen sold 2,781 shares of NetApp stock in a transaction on Friday, December 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.23, for a total transaction of $173,061.63. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 5,284 shares of company stock worth $333,743. Insiders own 0.33% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NTAP stock opened at $46.72 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $56.97 and its 200 day moving average is $56.29. NetApp Inc. has a 1-year low of $44.55 and a 1-year high of $78.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.06, a current ratio of 1.20 and a quick ratio of 1.16. The company has a market cap of $10.37 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.09, a PEG ratio of 1.08 and a beta of 1.58.

NetApp (NASDAQ:NTAP) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 12th. The data storage provider reported $1.16 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.18 by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $1.40 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.47 billion. NetApp had a return on equity of 123.49% and a net margin of 18.19%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 10.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.20 earnings per share. On average, analysts anticipate that NetApp Inc. will post 3.65 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 22nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 3rd will be given a $0.48 dividend. This represents a $1.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.11%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 2nd. NetApp’s payout ratio is currently 47.76%.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on NTAP shares. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their target price on NetApp from $70.00 to $66.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 13th. Bank of America dropped their price target on NetApp from $70.00 to $65.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 13th. Argus downgraded NetApp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 19th. Maxim Group restated a “buy” rating and set a $74.00 price target on shares of NetApp in a research note on Sunday, February 16th. Finally, William Blair restated a “market perform” rating on shares of NetApp in a report on Thursday, November 14th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have given a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $63.26.

NetApp Company Profile

NetApp, Inc provides software, systems, and services to manage and share data on-premises, and private and public clouds worldwide. It offers cloud data services, such as ONTAP cloud storage data management and NetApp cloud sync data synchronization services; NetApp SaaS backup for Microsoft Office 365; NetApp cloud backup solutions; OnCommand management software and management integration tools; and NetApp private storage for cloud.

