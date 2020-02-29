Essex Investment Management Co. LLC Buys 359 Shares of Badger Meter, Inc. (NYSE:BMI)

Essex Investment Management Co. LLC grew its stake in Badger Meter, Inc. (NYSE:BMI) by 4.3% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 8,678 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock after acquiring an additional 359 shares during the period. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC’s holdings in Badger Meter were worth $563,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in BMI. BB&T Securities LLC raised its position in Badger Meter by 1.7% in the 3rd quarter. BB&T Securities LLC now owns 11,092 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $594,000 after purchasing an additional 185 shares during the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio increased its stake in shares of Badger Meter by 48.8% in the 3rd quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 579 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 190 shares during the period. Cresset Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of Badger Meter by 4.7% during the fourth quarter. Cresset Asset Management LLC now owns 4,261 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $277,000 after acquiring an additional 190 shares during the last quarter. BB&T Corp raised its position in shares of Badger Meter by 3.2% during the third quarter. BB&T Corp now owns 7,112 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $382,000 after acquiring an additional 223 shares during the last quarter. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Badger Meter by 1.7% during the fourth quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 20,145 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $1,309,000 after acquiring an additional 328 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 88.31% of the company’s stock.

Shares of BMI stock opened at $60.21 on Friday. Badger Meter, Inc. has a 52-week low of $49.66 and a 52-week high of $70.83. The stock has a market cap of $1.75 billion, a PE ratio of 37.17 and a beta of 0.86. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $64.58 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $59.35.

Badger Meter (NYSE:BMI) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 5th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $0.42 EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.42. The firm had revenue of $107.60 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $108.39 million. Badger Meter had a net margin of 11.11% and a return on equity of 14.74%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 3.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.40 EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that Badger Meter, Inc. will post 1.76 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 13th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 28th will be given a $0.17 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 27th. This represents a $0.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.13%. Badger Meter’s dividend payout ratio is currently 42.24%.

BMI has been the topic of several recent research reports. ValuEngine cut Badger Meter from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 10th. Boenning Scattergood reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Badger Meter in a report on Wednesday, February 5th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity downgraded shares of Badger Meter from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $50.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, January 2nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $55.60.

Badger Meter, Inc provides flow measurement, control, and communication solutions worldwide. It offers mechanical and electronic water meters, and related technologies and services to municipal water utilities; and meters and valves to measure and control materials flowing through a pipe or pipeline, including water, air, steam, oil, and other liquids and gases, as well as for use in water/wastewater, heating, ventilating and air conditioning, oil and gas, chemical and petrochemical, test and measurement, automotive aftermarket, and the concrete construction process industries.

