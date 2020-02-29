Essex Investment Management Co. LLC Trims Stock Holdings in Pluralsight Inc (NASDAQ:PS)

Essex Investment Management Co. LLC trimmed its stake in shares of Pluralsight Inc (NASDAQ:PS) by 79.0% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 23,038 shares of the company’s stock after selling 86,493 shares during the quarter. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC’s holdings in Pluralsight were worth $396,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. lifted its stake in Pluralsight by 46.6% in the 3rd quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 1,950 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 620 shares in the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers increased its holdings in shares of Pluralsight by 1.5% in the fourth quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 58,483 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,006,000 after purchasing an additional 876 shares during the period. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY increased its holdings in shares of Pluralsight by 32.1% in the third quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 4,585 shares of the company’s stock worth $77,000 after purchasing an additional 1,113 shares during the period. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank raised its position in shares of Pluralsight by 43.2% in the third quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 3,940 shares of the company’s stock worth $66,000 after buying an additional 1,188 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Mercantile Trust Co. raised its position in shares of Pluralsight by 11.7% in the third quarter. First Mercantile Trust Co. now owns 11,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $193,000 after buying an additional 1,200 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 86.28% of the company’s stock.

In other news, insider Frederick Onion sold 30,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.61, for a total value of $558,300.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, insider Nate Walkingshaw sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.11, for a total value of $85,550.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 194,090 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,320,879.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 82,928 shares of company stock worth $1,545,928. 23.19% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on PS. KeyCorp lowered their target price on shares of Pluralsight from $24.00 to $22.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, January 13th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Pluralsight from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 1st. William Blair assumed coverage on shares of Pluralsight in a research note on Wednesday, January 8th. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company. Barrington Research reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $26.00 price target on shares of Pluralsight in a report on Friday, February 7th. Finally, BidaskClub upgraded shares of Pluralsight from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $25.33.

Shares of Pluralsight stock opened at $17.83 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.91, a quick ratio of 2.35 and a current ratio of 1.96. Pluralsight Inc has a 52-week low of $14.84 and a 52-week high of $35.70. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $19.28 and its 200-day moving average price is $17.44.

Pluralsight (NASDAQ:PS) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 12th. The company reported ($0.09) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.32) by $0.23. The firm had revenue of $88.80 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $87.22 million. Pluralsight had a negative net margin of 35.65% and a negative return on equity of 47.40%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 31.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.09) earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Pluralsight Inc will post -1.26 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Pluralsight

Pluralsight, Inc provides a technology skill development solutions worldwide. Its cloud-based technology skills platform offers a range of tools, including skill and role assessment tool, which uses machine learning and advanced algorithms to measure a user's skills, benchmark that user against others in the industry, and recommend opportunities for growth; and Course Library that include a digital ecosystem of thousands of on-demand courses across a range of technology subject areas, such as cloud, mobile, security, IT, and data.

