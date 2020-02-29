Essex Investment Management Co. LLC Makes New $729,000 Investment in Workhorse Group Inc (NASDAQ:WKHS)

Essex Investment Management Co. LLC purchased a new position in shares of Workhorse Group Inc (NASDAQ:WKHS) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 239,718 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $729,000.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Creative Planning acquired a new position in shares of Workhorse Group during the fourth quarter valued at about $38,000. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Workhorse Group in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Alpine Global Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Workhorse Group in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $70,000. Bank of Montreal Can boosted its stake in Workhorse Group by 19.3% in the 4th quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 33,400 shares of the company’s stock worth $101,000 after purchasing an additional 5,400 shares in the last quarter. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System acquired a new stake in Workhorse Group in the 4th quarter worth approximately $116,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 20.99% of the company’s stock.

Get Workhorse Group alerts:

Shares of WKHS opened at $3.02 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $3.29 and a two-hundred day moving average of $3.26. Workhorse Group Inc has a one year low of $0.50 and a one year high of $5.37. The stock has a market cap of $224.73 million, a P/E ratio of -2.58 and a beta of 1.62.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on WKHS shares. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Workhorse Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 16th. BTIG Research assumed coverage on shares of Workhorse Group in a report on Thursday, January 30th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $6.00 price target for the company. Finally, ValuEngine downgraded shares of Workhorse Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, January 3rd.

Workhorse Group Company Profile

Workhorse Group Inc designs, manufactures, builds, sells, and leases battery-electric vehicles and aircraft in the United States. It operates through two divisions, Automotive and Aviation. The company also develops cloud-based and real-time telematics performance monitoring systems that enable fleet operators to optimize energy and route efficiency.

Featured Story: What sectors are represented in the FTSE 100 index?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding WKHS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Workhorse Group Inc (NASDAQ:WKHS).

Receive News & Ratings for Workhorse Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Workhorse Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.