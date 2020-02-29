Essex Investment Management Co. LLC Invests $666,000 in Nlight Inc (NASDAQ:LASR)

Essex Investment Management Co. LLC bought a new stake in shares of Nlight Inc (NASDAQ:LASR) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 32,825 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $666,000. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC owned 0.09% of Nlight as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank raised its stake in shares of Nlight by 43.8% in the third quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 3,300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $52,000 after purchasing an additional 1,005 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can lifted its stake in shares of Nlight by 43.7% in the 4th quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 4,167 shares of the company’s stock valued at $85,000 after purchasing an additional 1,268 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Nlight by 57.8% during the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 5,152 shares of the company’s stock worth $91,000 after buying an additional 1,887 shares during the last quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP acquired a new stake in Nlight in the fourth quarter worth $155,000. Finally, Millennium Management LLC acquired a new stake in Nlight during the 3rd quarter worth $157,000. 80.02% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In related news, CFO Ran Bareket sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.00, for a total value of $100,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 98,333 shares in the company, valued at $1,966,660. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders sold a total of 20,405 shares of company stock worth $419,298 over the last three months. 5.80% of the stock is owned by insiders.

NASDAQ:LASR opened at $16.51 on Friday. Nlight Inc has a twelve month low of $12.60 and a twelve month high of $26.77. The firm has a market capitalization of $575.07 million, a P/E ratio of -48.56 and a beta of 2.45. The company has a fifty day moving average of $19.47 and a 200-day moving average of $17.34.

Nlight (NASDAQ:LASR) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 19th. The company reported ($0.06) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.14) by $0.08. Nlight had a negative net margin of 7.29% and a negative return on equity of 3.93%. The company had revenue of $42.90 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $38.34 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.10 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down 10.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that Nlight Inc will post -0.63 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on LASR. Piper Jaffray Companies assumed coverage on Nlight in a report on Friday, December 20th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $25.00 price target on the stock. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Nlight from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 28th. BidaskClub downgraded Nlight from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 20th. Needham & Company LLC lifted their target price on shares of Nlight from $19.00 to $23.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 21st. Finally, TheStreet upgraded Nlight from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 20th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $21.00.

nLIGHT, Inc designs, develops, and manufactures semiconductor and fiber lasers used in the industrial, microfabrication, and aerospace and defense markets. The company also produces optical fiber products. It markets and sells its products to original equipment manufacturer primarily through direct sales force in the United States, China, South Korea, Germany, and Finland, as well as through various independent sales representatives and distributors in Asia and Europe.

