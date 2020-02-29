LSV Asset Management Decreases Holdings in Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings Ltd. (NASDAQ:NCLH)

LSV Asset Management decreased its stake in Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings Ltd. (NASDAQ:NCLH) by 4.7% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 391,900 shares of the company’s stock after selling 19,200 shares during the quarter. LSV Asset Management’s holdings in Norwegian Cruise Line were worth $22,890,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Motco raised its position in shares of Norwegian Cruise Line by 168.8% during the 3rd quarter. Motco now owns 500 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 314 shares during the last quarter. Institute for Wealth Management LLC. purchased a new position in Norwegian Cruise Line in the 4th quarter valued at about $31,000. Bell Rock Capital LLC boosted its holdings in Norwegian Cruise Line by 100.0% in the 4th quarter. Bell Rock Capital LLC now owns 1,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $58,000 after buying an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC boosted its holdings in Norwegian Cruise Line by 61.0% in the 4th quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 1,391 shares of the company’s stock worth $77,000 after buying an additional 527 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Mercantile Trust Co. boosted its holdings in Norwegian Cruise Line by 15.2% in the 4th quarter. First Mercantile Trust Co. now owns 1,499 shares of the company’s stock worth $88,000 after buying an additional 198 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.85% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have commented on NCLH shares. BidaskClub cut Norwegian Cruise Line from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday. Nomura lowered their price target on Norwegian Cruise Line from $68.00 to $66.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 21st. Deutsche Bank cut Norwegian Cruise Line from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday. Argus cut Norwegian Cruise Line from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, February 24th. Finally, Wedbush reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $60.00 price objective (down from $65.00) on shares of Norwegian Cruise Line in a research note on Friday, February 21st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company. Norwegian Cruise Line has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $64.60.

NCLH opened at $37.26 on Friday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $52.98 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $52.85. Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings Ltd. has a 1-year low of $33.17 and a 1-year high of $59.78.

Norwegian Cruise Line (NASDAQ:NCLH) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 20th. The company reported $0.73 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.70 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $1.48 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.43 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.85 earnings per share. Norwegian Cruise Line’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.2% on a year-over-year basis.

In other Norwegian Cruise Line news, CAO Faye L. Ashby sold 1,786 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.57, for a total value of $99,248.02. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 37,812 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,101,212.84. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Rio Frank J. Del sold 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.67, for a total transaction of $222,680.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 397,381 shares in the company, valued at $22,122,200.27. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 9,786 shares of company stock worth $551,928 in the last three months. 0.98% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings Ltd. (NCLH) is a global cruise company. The Company operates the Norwegian Cruise Line, Oceania Cruises and Regent Seven Seas Cruises brands. The Company had 25 ships with approximately 50,400 Berths, as of May 1, 2017. The Company’s brands offer itineraries to various destinations around the world, including Europe, Asia, Australia, New Zealand, South America, Africa, Canada, Bermuda, Caribbean, Alaska and Hawaii.

