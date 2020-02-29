Axis Capital Holdings Limited (NYSE:AXS) Shares Sold by LSV Asset Management

LSV Asset Management decreased its stake in Axis Capital Holdings Limited (NYSE:AXS) by 39.6% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 307,425 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 201,775 shares during the period. LSV Asset Management owned approximately 0.37% of Axis Capital worth $18,273,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. McIlrath & Eck LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Axis Capital during the 3rd quarter valued at about $31,000. Aigen Investment Management LP acquired a new stake in Axis Capital in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Marshall Wace LLP grew its position in Axis Capital by 1,488.4% in the first quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 3,145 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $172,000 after acquiring an additional 2,947 shares in the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in Axis Capital in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $319,000. Finally, Dean Capital Investments Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Axis Capital by 26.4% during the third quarter. Dean Capital Investments Management LLC now owns 4,932 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $329,000 after purchasing an additional 1,030 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.00% of the company’s stock.

Get Axis Capital alerts:

In related news, Director Henry B. Smith sold 10,000 shares of Axis Capital stock in a transaction on Monday, February 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.91, for a total value of $649,100.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 44,976 shares in the company, valued at $2,919,392.16. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 2.00% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of AXS opened at $56.12 on Friday. Axis Capital Holdings Limited has a one year low of $54.47 and a one year high of $67.51. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $62.64 and a 200 day moving average price of $62.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a quick ratio of 0.55 and a current ratio of 0.55. The company has a market capitalization of $4.71 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.80, a P/E/G ratio of 2.32 and a beta of 0.27.

Axis Capital (NYSE:AXS) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 29th. The insurance provider reported $0.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.02 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $786.15 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $741.78 million. Axis Capital had a return on equity of 5.40% and a net margin of 6.25%. Axis Capital’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned ($1.61) EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Axis Capital Holdings Limited will post 5.13 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 31st will be given a dividend of $0.41 per share. This represents a $1.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.92%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 30th. Axis Capital’s payout ratio is currently 65.08%.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on AXS shares. UBS Group boosted their target price on shares of Axis Capital from $69.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, February 3rd. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Axis Capital from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $68.00 price target for the company in a report on Monday, February 3rd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co downgraded shares of Axis Capital from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $60.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Monday, January 6th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $68.29.

Axis Capital Profile

AXIS Capital Holdings Limited, through its subsidiaries, provides various specialty insurance and reinsurance products worldwide. It operates through two segments, Insurance and Reinsurance. The Insurance segment offers property insurance products for commercial buildings, residential premises, construction projects, and onshore energy installations; marine insurance products covering offshore energy, cargo, liability, recreational marine, fine art, specie, hull, and war; and terrorism, aviation, credit and political risk, and liability insurance products.

Recommended Story: 52- Week Highs



Receive News & Ratings for Axis Capital Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Axis Capital and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.