Essex Investment Management Co. LLC Has $365,000 Stock Holdings in DexCom, Inc. (NASDAQ:DXCM)

Essex Investment Management Co. LLC trimmed its holdings in DexCom, Inc. (NASDAQ:DXCM) by 49.2% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,667 shares of the medical device company’s stock after selling 1,616 shares during the period. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC’s holdings in DexCom were worth $365,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Clarkston Capital Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of DexCom in the 4th quarter valued at $219,000. Fjarde AP Fonden Fourth Swedish National Pension Fund raised its holdings in DexCom by 8.1% during the fourth quarter. Fjarde AP Fonden Fourth Swedish National Pension Fund now owns 30,803 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $6,738,000 after buying an additional 2,300 shares in the last quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise acquired a new stake in shares of DexCom in the fourth quarter worth about $1,422,000. Silvant Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of DexCom by 175.2% in the fourth quarter. Silvant Capital Management LLC now owns 14,819 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $3,241,000 after buying an additional 9,435 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Allied Advisory Services Inc. boosted its stake in shares of DexCom by 51.1% during the 4th quarter. First Allied Advisory Services Inc. now owns 2,716 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $601,000 after acquiring an additional 919 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 94.29% of the company’s stock.

Get DexCom alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ DXCM opened at $276.00 on Friday. DexCom, Inc. has a 12 month low of $107.44 and a 12 month high of $306.71. The company has a market cap of $25.78 billion, a P/E ratio of 255.56, a P/E/G ratio of 3.43 and a beta of 0.80. The business’s 50 day moving average is $252.70 and its two-hundred day moving average is $200.15. The company has a quick ratio of 5.13, a current ratio of 5.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.28.

DexCom (NASDAQ:DXCM) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 13th. The medical device company reported $1.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.74 by $0.41. The business had revenue of $462.80 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $457.00 million. DexCom had a net margin of 6.85% and a return on equity of 22.65%. Sell-side analysts expect that DexCom, Inc. will post 2.24 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Barbara Kahn sold 9,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $205.14, for a total transaction of $1,846,260.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 2,613 shares in the company, valued at $536,030.82. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Jeffrey Moy sold 6,599 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $286.91, for a total value of $1,893,319.09. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 59,837 shares of company stock valued at $14,176,583. Corporate insiders own 1.80% of the company’s stock.

DXCM has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Oppenheimer increased their price objective on DexCom from $250.00 to $285.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, February 14th. Robert W. Baird boosted their target price on DexCom from $195.00 to $240.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, November 7th. Bank of America reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $250.00 target price (up previously from $220.00) on shares of DexCom in a research report on Wednesday, December 18th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on DexCom from $215.00 to $255.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, December 20th. Finally, Piper Jaffray Companies reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $230.00 price target on shares of DexCom in a research report on Monday, December 16th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $258.37.

DexCom Company Profile

DexCom, Inc, a medical device company, focuses on the design, development, and commercialization of continuous glucose monitoring (CGM) systems in the United States and internationally. The company offers its systems for ambulatory use by people with diabetes; and for use by healthcare providers. Its products include DexCom G6, a CGM system for diabetes management; DexCom G5 mobile CGM system to communicate directly to patient's mobile device; DexCom G4 PLATINUM system for continuous use by adults with diabetes; and DexCom Share, a remote monitoring system.

Featured Story: 52-Week High/Low Prices For Stock Selection

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DXCM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for DexCom, Inc. (NASDAQ:DXCM).

Receive News & Ratings for DexCom Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for DexCom and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.