First Allied Advisory Services Inc. Invests $376,000 in Diamondback Energy Inc (NASDAQ:FANG)

First Allied Advisory Services Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Diamondback Energy Inc (NASDAQ:FANG) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 4,074 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock, valued at approximately $376,000.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. CNB Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Diamondback Energy in the 4th quarter valued at about $30,000. Evoke Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Diamondback Energy in the 3rd quarter valued at about $45,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of Diamondback Energy in the 4th quarter valued at about $51,000. Baystate Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Diamondback Energy by 10,766.7% in the 4th quarter. Baystate Wealth Management LLC now owns 652 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $61,000 after purchasing an additional 646 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Huntington National Bank lifted its holdings in shares of Diamondback Energy by 1,243.1% in the 4th quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 685 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $64,000 after purchasing an additional 634 shares during the last quarter. 83.92% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Diamondback Energy alerts:

FANG opened at $62.00 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $78.84 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $85.92. The company has a quick ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 0.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36. The company has a market cap of $9.54 billion, a PE ratio of 9.16, a P/E/G ratio of 0.31 and a beta of 0.98. Diamondback Energy Inc has a 52 week low of $57.00 and a 52 week high of $114.14.

Diamondback Energy (NASDAQ:FANG) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 18th. The oil and natural gas company reported $1.93 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.80 by $0.13. The firm had revenue of $1.10 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.09 billion. Diamondback Energy had a return on equity of 7.00% and a net margin of 6.05%. The firm’s revenue was up 74.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.21 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Diamondback Energy Inc will post 8.65 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 10th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 3rd will be paid a dividend of $0.375 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 2nd. This is an increase from Diamondback Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.19. This represents a $1.50 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.42%. Diamondback Energy’s dividend payout ratio is currently 10.82%.

FANG has been the subject of several research reports. SunTrust Banks reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $137.00 target price on shares of Diamondback Energy in a report on Wednesday, February 19th. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on Diamondback Energy from $106.00 to $105.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, January 27th. Mizuho reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $130.00 target price on shares of Diamondback Energy in a report on Wednesday, February 19th. Zacks Investment Research raised Diamondback Energy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $88.00 target price for the company in a report on Monday, January 27th. Finally, Northland Securities reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $130.00 target price on shares of Diamondback Energy in a report on Wednesday, November 6th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating, twenty have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $130.39.

Diamondback Energy Profile

Diamondback Energy, Inc, an independent oil and natural gas company, focuses on the acquisition, development, exploration, and exploitation of unconventional and onshore oil and natural gas reserves in the Permian Basin in West Texas. It primarily focuses on the development of the Spraberry and Wolfcamp formations of the Midland basin; and the Wolfcamp and Bone Spring formations of the Delaware basin, which are part of the Permian Basin in West Texas and New Mexico.

See Also: What is a resistance level?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FANG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Diamondback Energy Inc (NASDAQ:FANG).

Receive News & Ratings for Diamondback Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Diamondback Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.