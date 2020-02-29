First Allied Advisory Services Inc. Raises Holdings in W. R. Berkley Corp (NYSE:WRB)

First Allied Advisory Services Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of W. R. Berkley Corp (NYSE:WRB) by 13.8% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 5,548 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 674 shares during the period. First Allied Advisory Services Inc.’s holdings in W. R. Berkley were worth $382,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Stifel Financial Corp raised its stake in shares of W. R. Berkley by 2.7% during the 3rd quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 190,715 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $13,785,000 after buying an additional 4,932 shares in the last quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of W. R. Berkley by 3.8% in the 3rd quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 39,056 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $2,821,000 after acquiring an additional 1,421 shares during the period. Squarepoint Ops LLC grew its holdings in shares of W. R. Berkley by 1,083.5% in the 3rd quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 91,425 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $6,604,000 after acquiring an additional 83,700 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of W. R. Berkley by 10.6% in the 3rd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 799,888 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $57,775,000 after acquiring an additional 76,573 shares during the period. Finally, BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of W. R. Berkley by 61.0% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 19,067,342 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $1,257,109,000 after acquiring an additional 7,221,477 shares during the period. 70.09% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

WRB has been the topic of a number of research reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded W. R. Berkley from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $83.00 price target on the stock in a report on Monday, February 17th. Deutsche Bank upped their price target on W. R. Berkley from $55.00 to $57.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 29th. ValuEngine upgraded W. R. Berkley from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, February 6th. Buckingham Research upgraded W. R. Berkley from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 22nd. Finally, Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on W. R. Berkley from $68.26 to $70.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 11th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $70.00.

WRB opened at $67.14 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $13.58 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.02, a P/E/G ratio of 2.74 and a beta of 0.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 0.37 and a quick ratio of 0.37. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $74.12 and its 200 day simple moving average is $71.16. W. R. Berkley Corp has a 1-year low of $54.81 and a 1-year high of $79.92.

W. R. Berkley (NYSE:WRB) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, January 28th. The insurance provider reported $0.71 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.72 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $1.72 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.71 billion. W. R. Berkley had a net margin of 8.63% and a return on equity of 10.66%. W. R. Berkley’s quarterly revenue was up 6.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.03 EPS. Research analysts expect that W. R. Berkley Corp will post 3 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 25th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 11th will be issued a dividend of $0.11 per share. This represents a $0.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.66%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 10th. W. R. Berkley’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 14.52%.

W. R. Berkley Corporation, an insurance holding company, operates as a commercial lines writer in the United States and internationally. It operates through two segments, Insurance and Reinsurance. The Insurance segment underwrites commercial insurance business, including premises operations, commercial automobile, property, products liability, and professional liability lines.

