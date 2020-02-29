First Allied Advisory Services Inc. Grows Position in American Financial Group Inc (NYSE:AFG)

First Allied Advisory Services Inc. raised its holdings in shares of American Financial Group Inc (NYSE:AFG) by 20.8% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,546 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 611 shares during the quarter. First Allied Advisory Services Inc.’s holdings in American Financial Group were worth $391,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in American Financial Group by 2.6% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 8,588,773 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $880,093,000 after purchasing an additional 219,643 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of American Financial Group by 2.1% in the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 3,185,296 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $349,267,000 after buying an additional 65,940 shares in the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System lifted its holdings in shares of American Financial Group by 8.7% in the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 635,797 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $68,571,000 after buying an additional 50,989 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of American Financial Group by 1.8% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 373,042 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $40,905,000 after buying an additional 6,450 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of American Financial Group by 1.9% in the fourth quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 302,583 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $33,042,000 after buying an additional 5,711 shares in the last quarter. 93.80% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Separately, ValuEngine downgraded shares of American Financial Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, December 5th.

Shares of American Financial Group stock opened at $92.42 on Friday. American Financial Group Inc has a 12-month low of $91.07 and a 12-month high of $115.03. The company has a market cap of $8.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.36, a PEG ratio of 1.67 and a beta of 0.83. The company has a current ratio of 0.15, a quick ratio of 0.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $109.92 and its 200-day moving average price is $107.07.

American Financial Group (NYSE:AFG) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 3rd. The insurance provider reported $2.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.21 by $0.01. American Financial Group had a net margin of 10.89% and a return on equity of 12.87%. The firm had revenue of $1.37 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.31 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.75 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts predict that American Financial Group Inc will post 9 earnings per share for the current year.

American Financial Group Company Profile

American Financial Group, Inc, an insurance holding company, provides property and casualty insurance products in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Property and Casualty Insurance, Annuity, and Other. It offers property and transportation insurance products, such as physical damage and liability coverage for buses, trucks and recreational vehicles, inland and ocean marine, agricultural-related products, and other property; specialty casualty insurance, including primarily excess and surplus, general liability, executive liability, professional liability, umbrella and excess liability, and specialty coverage in targeted markets, as well as customized programs for small to mid-sized businesses and workers' compensation insurance; and specialty financial insurance products comprising risk management insurance programs for leasing and financing institutions, surety and fidelity products, and trade credit insurance.

