First Allied Advisory Services Inc. Has $385,000 Stake in Entergy Co. (NYSE:ETR)

Posted by on Feb 29th, 2020

First Allied Advisory Services Inc. decreased its holdings in Entergy Co. (NYSE:ETR) by 7.0% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,155 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 238 shares during the quarter. First Allied Advisory Services Inc.’s holdings in Entergy were worth $385,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of ETR. Parallel Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Entergy by 4.8% in the 4th quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 1,772 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $212,000 after buying an additional 81 shares in the last quarter. Calton & Associates Inc. raised its position in shares of Entergy by 3.2% in the 4th quarter. Calton & Associates Inc. now owns 2,653 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $318,000 after buying an additional 83 shares in the last quarter. Savant Capital LLC raised its position in shares of Entergy by 5.1% in the 4th quarter. Savant Capital LLC now owns 2,006 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $240,000 after buying an additional 97 shares in the last quarter. BB&T Securities LLC raised its position in shares of Entergy by 1.7% in the 3rd quarter. BB&T Securities LLC now owns 5,990 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $704,000 after buying an additional 103 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Regal Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Entergy by 1.4% in the 4th quarter. Regal Investment Advisors LLC now owns 7,603 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $911,000 after buying an additional 103 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.43% of the company’s stock.

In other Entergy news, COO Paul D. Hinnenkamp sold 26,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $130.54, for a total transaction of $3,394,040.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 46,564 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,078,464.56. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, SVP Peter S. Norgeot, Jr. sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $130.67, for a total transaction of $1,306,700.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 24,951 shares in the company, valued at $3,260,347.17. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 175,066 shares of company stock worth $22,869,713 over the last ninety days. 0.27% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of Entergy stock opened at $116.91 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $24.13 billion, a PE ratio of 22.50, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.09 and a beta of 0.25. The company has a current ratio of 0.54, a quick ratio of 0.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.67. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $128.96 and its 200 day moving average is $119.45. Entergy Co. has a 1 year low of $91.60 and a 1 year high of $135.55.

Entergy (NYSE:ETR) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 19th. The utilities provider reported $0.68 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.66 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $2.46 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.98 billion. Entergy had a net margin of 11.57% and a return on equity of 11.02%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.60 EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Entergy Co. will post 5.58 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 2nd. Investors of record on Thursday, February 13th will be issued a dividend of $0.93 per share. This represents a $3.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.18%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, February 12th. Entergy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 68.89%.

Several brokerages have recently commented on ETR. UBS Group boosted their target price on shares of Entergy from $134.00 to $140.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, February 21st. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Entergy from $119.00 to $124.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 29th. KeyCorp boosted their target price on shares of Entergy from $129.00 to $136.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 20th. BMO Capital Markets began coverage on shares of Entergy in a research report on Wednesday, February 19th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $132.00 target price for the company. Finally, Mizuho restated a “buy” rating and issued a $123.00 target price (up from $121.00) on shares of Entergy in a research report on Monday, December 23rd. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $128.92.

About Entergy

Entergy Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the production and distribution of electricity in the United States. It generates electricity through gas/oil, nuclear, coal, hydro, and solar power sources. The company's Utility segment generates, transmits, distributes, and sells electric power in portions of Arkansas, Mississippi, Texas, and Louisiana, including the City of New Orleans; and distributes natural gas.

Institutional Ownership by Quarter for Entergy (NYSE:ETR)

