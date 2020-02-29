First Allied Advisory Services Inc. Decreases Stock Position in CenterPoint Energy, Inc. (NYSE:CNP)

First Allied Advisory Services Inc. cut its holdings in CenterPoint Energy, Inc. (NYSE:CNP) by 7.8% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 14,696 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 1,246 shares during the quarter. First Allied Advisory Services Inc.’s holdings in CenterPoint Energy were worth $398,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Millennium Management LLC raised its stake in shares of CenterPoint Energy by 18,904.3% in the third quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 1,970,178 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $59,459,000 after purchasing an additional 1,959,811 shares during the last quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama raised its stake in shares of CenterPoint Energy by 450.7% in the fourth quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama now owns 1,211,035 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $33,025,000 after purchasing an additional 991,107 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP raised its stake in shares of CenterPoint Energy by 81.9% in the fourth quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 1,886,404 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $51,442,000 after purchasing an additional 849,538 shares during the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. raised its stake in shares of CenterPoint Energy by 17.5% in the third quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 4,969,534 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $149,859,000 after purchasing an additional 740,321 shares during the last quarter. Finally, OLD Republic International Corp raised its stake in shares of CenterPoint Energy by 48.8% in the fourth quarter. OLD Republic International Corp now owns 1,799,000 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $49,059,000 after purchasing an additional 590,000 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 83.27% of the company’s stock.

Get CenterPoint Energy alerts:

CenterPoint Energy stock opened at $23.02 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $12.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.50, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.98 and a beta of 0.44. CenterPoint Energy, Inc. has a 52 week low of $22.48 and a 52 week high of $31.17. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $26.37 and its 200 day moving average price is $27.34. The company has a quick ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.70.

CenterPoint Energy (NYSE:CNP) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 27th. The utilities provider reported $0.45 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.36 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $3.23 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.80 billion. CenterPoint Energy had a return on equity of 14.04% and a net margin of 6.43%. CenterPoint Energy’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.36 earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that CenterPoint Energy, Inc. will post 1.62 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 12th. Investors of record on Thursday, February 20th will be issued a dividend of $0.29 per share. This represents a $1.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.04%. This is a positive change from CenterPoint Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.29. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, February 19th. CenterPoint Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 64.80%.

In related news, CEO Scott M. Prochazka sold 7,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.83, for a total transaction of $187,810.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.24% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on CNP. UBS Group reduced their price objective on CenterPoint Energy from $32.00 to $29.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, December 4th. Credit Suisse Group upgraded CenterPoint Energy from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday. Zacks Investment Research cut CenterPoint Energy from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $23.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Friday, January 3rd. SunTrust Banks cut CenterPoint Energy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $27.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Friday, November 15th. Finally, Mizuho reduced their price objective on CenterPoint Energy from $28.00 to $26.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $27.88.

CenterPoint Energy Company Profile

CenterPoint Energy, Inc operates as a public utility holding company in the United States. The company's Electric Transmission & Distribution segment offers electric transmission and distribution services to retail electric providers, municipalities, electric cooperatives, and other distribution companies.

See Also: What are municipal bonds?

Receive News & Ratings for CenterPoint Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CenterPoint Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.