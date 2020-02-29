First Allied Advisory Services Inc. Grows Stock Position in Saba Closed-End Funds ETF (BATS:CEFS)

First Allied Advisory Services Inc. grew its position in Saba Closed-End Funds ETF (BATS:CEFS) by 21.9% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 19,854 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,567 shares during the quarter. First Allied Advisory Services Inc.’s holdings in Saba Closed-End Funds ETF were worth $410,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Separately, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Saba Closed-End Funds ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $329,000.

Get Saba Closed-End Funds ETF alerts:

BATS CEFS opened at $19.65 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $20.91 and its 200-day simple moving average is $20.32. Saba Closed-End Funds ETF has a 1-year low of $19.83 and a 1-year high of $22.14.

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Monday, February 24th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 21st were given a $0.14 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 20th. This represents a $1.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 8.55%.

Featured Story: How Investors Can Profit from Options Trading

Receive News & Ratings for Saba Closed-End Funds ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Saba Closed-End Funds ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.