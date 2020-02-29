First Allied Advisory Services Inc. Buys 1,315 Shares of Hawaiian Electric Industries, Inc. (NYSE:HE)

First Allied Advisory Services Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Hawaiian Electric Industries, Inc. (NYSE:HE) by 17.3% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 8,924 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,315 shares during the period. First Allied Advisory Services Inc.’s holdings in Hawaiian Electric Industries were worth $416,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. State Street Corp grew its holdings in Hawaiian Electric Industries by 9.1% during the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,330,017 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $156,045,000 after acquiring an additional 278,789 shares during the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in Hawaiian Electric Industries by 1.2% during the 4th quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 1,822,219 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $85,390,000 after acquiring an additional 20,939 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP grew its holdings in Hawaiian Electric Industries by 7.7% during the 4th quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 1,329,837 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $62,316,000 after acquiring an additional 95,579 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in Hawaiian Electric Industries by 1.9% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,016,982 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $47,656,000 after acquiring an additional 18,872 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Man Group plc grew its holdings in Hawaiian Electric Industries by 85.8% during the 3rd quarter. Man Group plc now owns 603,754 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $27,537,000 after acquiring an additional 278,788 shares during the last quarter. 55.02% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on HE shares. Guggenheim started coverage on shares of Hawaiian Electric Industries in a report on Tuesday, January 7th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $44.00 target price on the stock. Wells Fargo & Co lowered shares of Hawaiian Electric Industries from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $43.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, January 8th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and three have issued a hold rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $41.80.

HE opened at $42.84 on Friday. Hawaiian Electric Industries, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $38.05 and a fifty-two week high of $50.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 0.08 and a quick ratio of 0.08. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.43, a PEG ratio of 5.42 and a beta of 0.25. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $48.20 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $45.66.

Hawaiian Electric Industries (NYSE:HE) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 13th. The utilities provider reported $0.61 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.51 by $0.10. Hawaiian Electric Industries had a net margin of 7.65% and a return on equity of 9.94%. The firm had revenue of $725.97 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $758.90 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.45 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Hawaiian Electric Industries, Inc. will post 1.94 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 10th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, February 26th will be given a $0.33 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, February 25th. This represents a $1.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.08%. This is an increase from Hawaiian Electric Industries’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.32. Hawaiian Electric Industries’s payout ratio is 66.33%.

Hawaiian Electric Industries, Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the electric utility and banking businesses primarily in the state of Hawaii. The company's Electric Utility segment is involved in generating, purchasing, transmitting, distributing, and selling electric energy. Its renewable energy sources and potential sources include wind, solar, photovoltaic, geothermal, wave, hydroelectric, municipal waste, and other bio fuels.

