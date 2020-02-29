Invesco Dynamic Pharmaceuticals ETF (NYSEARCA:PJP) Shares Sold by First Allied Advisory Services Inc.

First Allied Advisory Services Inc. decreased its holdings in Invesco Dynamic Pharmaceuticals ETF (NYSEARCA:PJP) by 64.1% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 6,467 shares of the company’s stock after selling 11,523 shares during the quarter. First Allied Advisory Services Inc. owned about 0.11% of Invesco Dynamic Pharmaceuticals ETF worth $418,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of Invesco Dynamic Pharmaceuticals ETF by 7.0% in the 4th quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 19,384 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,255,000 after purchasing an additional 1,276 shares in the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its position in shares of Invesco Dynamic Pharmaceuticals ETF by 63,573.3% in the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 19,102 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,083,000 after purchasing an additional 19,072 shares in the last quarter. Dumont & Blake Investment Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Invesco Dynamic Pharmaceuticals ETF by 2.8% in the 4th quarter. Dumont & Blake Investment Advisors LLC now owns 17,265 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,117,000 after purchasing an additional 471 shares in the last quarter. Q3 Asset Management acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco Dynamic Pharmaceuticals ETF in the 4th quarter worth $701,000. Finally, Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC boosted its position in shares of Invesco Dynamic Pharmaceuticals ETF by 23.8% in the 4th quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 1,345 shares of the company’s stock worth $87,000 after purchasing an additional 259 shares in the last quarter.

Invesco Dynamic Pharmaceuticals ETF stock opened at $58.34 on Friday. Invesco Dynamic Pharmaceuticals ETF has a 1-year low of $54.86 and a 1-year high of $69.38. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $64.69 and a 200-day moving average price of $61.02.

PowerShares Dynamic Pharmaceuticals Portfolio (the Fund) is a non-diversified fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield of the Dynamic Pharmaceuticals Intellidex Index (the Index). The Index evaluates companies based on a variety of investment merit criteria, including fundamental growth, stock valuation, investment timeliness and risk factors.

