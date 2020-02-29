First Allied Advisory Services Inc. Increases Holdings in Pennantpark Floating Rate Capital Ltd (NASDAQ:PFLT)

First Allied Advisory Services Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Pennantpark Floating Rate Capital Ltd (NASDAQ:PFLT) by 20.8% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 34,784 shares of the asset manager’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,979 shares during the quarter. First Allied Advisory Services Inc.’s holdings in Pennantpark Floating Rate Capital were worth $421,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in PFLT. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in Pennantpark Floating Rate Capital by 33.5% in the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 9,322 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $114,000 after acquiring an additional 2,340 shares during the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its holdings in Pennantpark Floating Rate Capital by 323.3% in the 4th quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 3,657 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $45,000 after acquiring an additional 2,793 shares during the last quarter. Aigen Investment Management LP purchased a new stake in Pennantpark Floating Rate Capital in the 4th quarter worth about $39,000. Pin Oak Investment Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in Pennantpark Floating Rate Capital by 2.2% in the 3rd quarter. Pin Oak Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 239,141 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $2,774,000 after acquiring an additional 5,165 shares during the last quarter. Finally, PFG Advisors increased its holdings in Pennantpark Floating Rate Capital by 4.0% in the 4th quarter. PFG Advisors now owns 152,457 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $1,886,000 after acquiring an additional 5,921 shares during the last quarter. 36.69% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, insider Arthur H. Penn bought 7,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 26th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $11.53 per share, for a total transaction of $80,710.00. Company insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Shares of PFLT opened at $10.74 on Friday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $12.23 and a 200 day moving average of $11.91. Pennantpark Floating Rate Capital Ltd has a fifty-two week low of $10.70 and a fifty-two week high of $13.42. The firm has a market cap of $445.08 million, a P/E ratio of 25.57 and a beta of 0.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a quick ratio of 0.11 and a current ratio of 0.11.

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 2nd. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 18th will be issued a $0.095 dividend. This represents a $1.14 annualized dividend and a yield of 10.61%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 14th. Pennantpark Floating Rate Capital’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 97.44%.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on PFLT. Maxim Group reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $14.00 price objective on shares of Pennantpark Floating Rate Capital in a report on Friday, November 22nd. ValuEngine raised Pennantpark Floating Rate Capital from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, January 3rd. Zacks Investment Research lowered Pennantpark Floating Rate Capital from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, January 23rd. Finally, BidaskClub raised Pennantpark Floating Rate Capital from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $13.50.

Pennantpark Floating Rate Capital Profile

PennantPark Floating Rate Capital Ltd. is a business development company. It seeks to make secondary direct, debt, equity, and loan investments. The fund seeks to invest through floating rate loans in private or thinly traded or small market-cap, public middle market companies. It primarily invests in the United States and to a limited extent non-U.S.

