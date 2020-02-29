Cheniere Energy, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:LNG) Shares Purchased by First Allied Advisory Services Inc.

First Allied Advisory Services Inc. boosted its position in Cheniere Energy, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:LNG) by 3.1% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 7,180 shares of the energy company’s stock after purchasing an additional 214 shares during the period. First Allied Advisory Services Inc.’s holdings in Cheniere Energy were worth $436,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. CWM LLC lifted its position in Cheniere Energy by 45.9% in the fourth quarter. CWM LLC now owns 810 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $49,000 after purchasing an additional 255 shares during the period. Appleton Partners Inc. MA lifted its position in Cheniere Energy by 11.5% in the fourth quarter. Appleton Partners Inc. MA now owns 4,398 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $269,000 after purchasing an additional 453 shares during the period. Chickasaw Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Cheniere Energy in the fourth quarter valued at about $18,176,000. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Cheniere Energy by 0.9% in the third quarter. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC now owns 241,510 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $15,229,000 after buying an additional 2,048 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd increased its holdings in Cheniere Energy by 32.4% in the third quarter. Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd now owns 5,537 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $349,000 after buying an additional 1,355 shares in the last quarter.

Get Cheniere Energy alerts:

A number of brokerages have issued reports on LNG. Cfra dropped their target price on shares of Cheniere Energy from $68.00 to $57.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Friday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on shares of Cheniere Energy from $47.00 to $46.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, February 18th. UBS Group began coverage on shares of Cheniere Energy in a report on Friday, January 3rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $72.00 target price for the company. Morgan Stanley set a $76.00 target price on shares of Cheniere Energy and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Sunday, November 3rd. Finally, Bank of America reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $72.00 target price on shares of Cheniere Energy in a report on Tuesday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $70.90.

Shares of LNG opened at $51.29 on Friday. Cheniere Energy, Inc. has a 1-year low of $45.18 and a 1-year high of $70.60.

Cheniere Energy (NYSEAMERICAN:LNG) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 25th. The energy company reported $3.34 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.54 by $2.80. The business had revenue of $3.01 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.66 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.25 earnings per share.

In other Cheniere Energy news, Director Vicky A. Bailey sold 1,933 shares of Cheniere Energy stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.28, for a total value of $120,387.24. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 35,649 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,220,219.72. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director G Andrea Botta bought 5,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 27th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $45.67 per share, with a total value of $251,185.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 56,488 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,579,806.96. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here.

Cheniere Energy Profile

Cheniere Energy, Inc, an energy company, engages in the liquefied natural gas (LNG) related businesses in the United States. The company owns and operates Sabine Pass LNG terminal in Cameron Parish, Louisiana; and Corpus Christi LNG terminal near Corpus Christi, Texas. It also owns Creole Trail pipeline, a 94-mile pipeline interconnecting the Sabine Pass LNG terminal with various interstate pipelines; and operates Corpus Christi pipeline, a 23-mile natural gas supply pipeline that interconnects the Corpus Christi LNG terminal with various interstate and intrastate natural gas pipelines.

See Also: What is diluted earnings per share (Diluted EPS)?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LNG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Cheniere Energy, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:LNG).

Receive News & Ratings for Cheniere Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cheniere Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.