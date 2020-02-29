First Allied Advisory Services Inc. Has $448,000 Stock Holdings in Envestnet Inc (NYSE:ENV)

First Allied Advisory Services Inc. grew its holdings in Envestnet Inc (NYSE:ENV) by 45.2% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 6,330 shares of the business services provider’s stock after buying an additional 1,969 shares during the quarter. First Allied Advisory Services Inc.’s holdings in Envestnet were worth $448,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. York Capital Management Global Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Envestnet in the 3rd quarter valued at $22,701,000. California Public Employees Retirement System raised its stake in shares of Envestnet by 121.8% in the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 102,079 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $5,788,000 after buying an additional 56,052 shares in the last quarter. Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Envestnet in the 4th quarter valued at $1,113,000. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY raised its stake in shares of Envestnet by 8.3% in the 3rd quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 15,338 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $870,000 after buying an additional 1,170 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Boston Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Envestnet by 48.4% in the 3rd quarter. Boston Advisors LLC now owns 30,790 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,746,000 after buying an additional 10,047 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 95.76% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Envestnet stock opened at $75.48 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.98 billion, a P/E ratio of 61.61 and a beta of 1.78. The company has a quick ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 0.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $77.90 and a 200 day simple moving average of $66.84. Envestnet Inc has a 12-month low of $51.00 and a 12-month high of $87.75.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on ENV. DA Davidson cut shares of Envestnet from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 19th. Sandler O’Neill upgraded shares of Envestnet from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $66.00 to $80.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 27th. Compass Point cut shares of Envestnet from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $75.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Friday, February 21st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Piper Sandler reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $80.00 target price on shares of Envestnet in a research report on Friday, February 21st. Finally, Raymond James increased their target price on shares of Envestnet from $83.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 21st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $78.33.

In other Envestnet news, CEO William Crager sold 9,094 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $71.55, for a total value of $650,675.70. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 232,078 shares in the company, valued at approximately $16,605,180.90. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Shelly O’brien sold 4,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $73.11, for a total transaction of $328,995.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 23,395 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,710,408.45. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 165,238 shares of company stock valued at $11,913,939 in the last quarter. 4.97% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Envestnet, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides intelligent systems for wealth management and financial wellness in the United States and internationally. It operates through Envestnet and Envestnet | Yodlee segments. The company's product and services suites include Envestnet | Enterprise, which provides an end-to-end open architecture wealth management platform, as well as sells data aggregation and reporting, data analytics, and digital advice capabilities; Envestnet | Tamarac that provides trading, rebalancing, portfolio accounting, performance reporting, and client relationship management software; Envestnet | Retirement Solutions, which offer a suite of services for advisor-sold retirement plans; and Envestnet | Portfolio Management Consultants that provide research, due diligence, and consulting services to assist advisors in creating investment solutions for their clients, and patented portfolio overlay and tax optimization services.

