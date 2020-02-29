First Allied Advisory Services Inc. Raises Stock Holdings in Aspen Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:AZPN)

First Allied Advisory Services Inc. boosted its position in shares of Aspen Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:AZPN) by 19.3% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 3,766 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 608 shares during the period. First Allied Advisory Services Inc.’s holdings in Aspen Technology were worth $457,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Savior LLC purchased a new position in Aspen Technology during the 4th quarter worth $29,000. Allred Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Aspen Technology during the 4th quarter worth $33,000. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. purchased a new position in Aspen Technology during the 3rd quarter worth $123,000. Globeflex Capital L P purchased a new position in Aspen Technology during the 4th quarter worth $126,000. Finally, Squar Milner Financial Services LLC increased its holdings in Aspen Technology by 268.7% during the 4th quarter. Squar Milner Financial Services LLC now owns 1,320 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $159,000 after purchasing an additional 962 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 95.05% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CFO Karl E. Johnsen sold 1,622 shares of Aspen Technology stock in a transaction on Monday, January 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $136.45, for a total value of $221,321.90. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 25,439 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,471,151.55. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Company insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have commented on the company. KeyCorp raised their price objective on Aspen Technology from $141.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, January 10th. Wedbush raised their price objective on Aspen Technology from $145.00 to $154.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 14th. Robert W. Baird restated a “buy” rating and set a $145.00 price objective on shares of Aspen Technology in a report on Friday, January 31st. BidaskClub upgraded Aspen Technology from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 15th. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded Aspen Technology from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. Aspen Technology presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $141.43.

Shares of NASDAQ:AZPN opened at $106.51 on Friday. Aspen Technology, Inc. has a 12-month low of $96.25 and a 12-month high of $142.89. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $129.86 and its 200-day simple moving average is $125.13. The company has a market capitalization of $7.13 billion, a PE ratio of 29.59 and a beta of 1.55. The company has a current ratio of 3.00, a quick ratio of 3.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84.

Aspen Technology (NASDAQ:AZPN) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 29th. The technology company reported $0.66 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.80 by ($0.14). Aspen Technology had a net margin of 41.49% and a return on equity of 63.67%. The company had revenue of $124.73 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $135.46 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.92 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down 11.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts predict that Aspen Technology, Inc. will post 3.22 EPS for the current year.

Aspen Technology, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an asset optimization software company in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Subscription and Software, and Services. It supplies asset optimization solutions that optimize asset design, operations, and maintenance lifecycle in various industrial environments.

