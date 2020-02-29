First Allied Advisory Services Inc. Sells 1,623 Shares of Compass Diversified Holdings (NYSE:CODI)

First Allied Advisory Services Inc. decreased its position in shares of Compass Diversified Holdings (NYSE:CODI) by 8.0% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 18,553 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 1,623 shares during the quarter. First Allied Advisory Services Inc.’s holdings in Compass Diversified were worth $458,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Private Advisor Group LLC boosted its stake in Compass Diversified by 123.3% during the 4th quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 31,724 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $789,000 after acquiring an additional 17,520 shares during the last quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. raised its holdings in Compass Diversified by 903.7% during the 4th quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 8,903 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $221,000 after buying an additional 8,016 shares during the period. Independent Advisor Alliance raised its holdings in Compass Diversified by 3.0% during the 4th quarter. Independent Advisor Alliance now owns 25,226 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $627,000 after buying an additional 735 shares during the period. Acadian Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Compass Diversified during the 4th quarter worth approximately $336,000. Finally, Lighthouse Financial Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in Compass Diversified during the 4th quarter worth approximately $222,000. 29.97% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of CODI stock opened at $18.33 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a quick ratio of 2.16 and a current ratio of 3.08. The company has a market capitalization of $1.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.50 and a beta of 1.21. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $23.01 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $21.69. Compass Diversified Holdings has a 52 week low of $15.50 and a 52 week high of $26.37.

In other Compass Diversified news, insider Sarah Gaines Mccoy acquired 3,897 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 3rd. The shares were bought at an average cost of $25.58 per share, for a total transaction of $99,685.26. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider now directly owns 16,103 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $411,914.74. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link . Also, insider Gordon M. Burns sold 99,471 shares of Compass Diversified stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.45, for a total transaction of $2,432,065.95. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Company insiders own 3.70% of the company’s stock.

CODI has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Compass Diversified from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, January 3rd. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Compass Diversified from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, January 16th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $24.75.

Compass Diversified Holdings LLC is a private equity firm specializing in acquisitions, buyouts, industry consolidation, recapitalization, and middle market investments. It seeks to invest in niche industrial or branded consumer companies, manufacturing, distribution, consumer products, business services sector, safety & security, electronic components, food, foodservice.

