First Allied Advisory Services Inc. Boosts Stake in BlackRock Science & Technology Trust (NYSE:BST)

First Allied Advisory Services Inc. lifted its holdings in BlackRock Science & Technology Trust (NYSE:BST) by 4.1% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 13,805 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 550 shares during the period. First Allied Advisory Services Inc.’s holdings in BlackRock Science & Technology Trust were worth $461,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC purchased a new stake in BlackRock Science & Technology Trust during the fourth quarter valued at $27,000. Bay Colony Advisory Group Inc d b a Bay Colony Advisors purchased a new stake in BlackRock Science & Technology Trust during the fourth quarter valued at $218,000. Concorde Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in BlackRock Science & Technology Trust during the fourth quarter valued at $209,000. Keystone Financial Group purchased a new stake in BlackRock Science & Technology Trust during the fourth quarter valued at $211,000. Finally, J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in BlackRock Science & Technology Trust during the fourth quarter valued at $237,000.

BlackRock Science & Technology Trust stock opened at $31.10 on Friday. BlackRock Science & Technology Trust has a one year low of $29.28 and a one year high of $35.84. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $34.77 and a 200 day moving average of $33.39.

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 28th. Investors of record on Friday, February 14th were given a dividend of $0.166 per share. This represents a $1.99 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.41%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 13th.

BlackRock Science & Technology Trust Profile

BlackRock Science and Technology Trust is a closed ended equity mutual fund launched by BlackRock, Inc The fund is managed by BlackRock Advisors, LLC. It invests directly and indirectly through derivative such as options in public equity markets of countries across the globe. The fund seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across the science and technology sector.

