First Allied Advisory Services Inc. Acquires 2,235 Shares of SPDR Portfolio Long Term Treasury ETF (NYSEARCA:SPTL)

First Allied Advisory Services Inc. boosted its position in shares of SPDR Portfolio Long Term Treasury ETF (NYSEARCA:SPTL) by 23.0% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 11,949 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 2,235 shares during the period. First Allied Advisory Services Inc.’s holdings in SPDR Portfolio Long Term Treasury ETF were worth $467,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in SPTL. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp bought a new position in SPDR Portfolio Long Term Treasury ETF during the third quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. bought a new position in SPDR Portfolio Long Term Treasury ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $42,000. Global Retirement Partners LLC bought a new position in SPDR Portfolio Long Term Treasury ETF during the third quarter valued at approximately $43,000. Advisory Services Network LLC boosted its stake in SPDR Portfolio Long Term Treasury ETF by 158.0% during the fourth quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 1,424 shares of the company’s stock valued at $55,000 after buying an additional 872 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC boosted its stake in SPDR Portfolio Long Term Treasury ETF by 186.0% during the fourth quarter. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 1,636 shares of the company’s stock valued at $64,000 after buying an additional 1,064 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of SPDR Portfolio Long Term Treasury ETF stock opened at $44.41 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $41.23 and a 200 day moving average of $40.59. SPDR Portfolio Long Term Treasury ETF has a 12 month low of $34.20 and a 12 month high of $44.68.

The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 7th. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 4th were paid a dividend of $0.0753 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, February 3rd. This is a positive change from SPDR Portfolio Long Term Treasury ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.07. This represents a $0.90 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.04%.

SPDR Portfolio Long Term Treasury ETF

SPDR Barclays Long Term Treasury ETF (the Fund), formerly SPDR Barclays Capital Long Term Treasury ETF, seeks to provide investment results that corresponds to the price and yield performance of the Barclays Capital Long U.S. Treasury Index (the Index). The Index includes all publicly issued, United States treasury securities that have a remaining maturity of 10 or more years, are rated investment grade, and have $250 million or more of outstanding face value.

