First Allied Advisory Services Inc. Purchases 4,824 Shares of Nuveen Amt-Free Quality Municpl Incm Fnd (NYSE:NEA)

First Allied Advisory Services Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Nuveen Amt-Free Quality Municpl Incm Fnd (NYSE:NEA) by 17.1% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 33,053 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 4,824 shares during the period. First Allied Advisory Services Inc.’s holdings in Nuveen Amt-Free Quality Municpl Incm Fnd were worth $475,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in NEA. Rivernorth Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Nuveen Amt-Free Quality Municpl Incm Fnd by 64.2% during the 3rd quarter. Rivernorth Capital Management LLC now owns 5,312,382 shares of the company’s stock worth $76,020,000 after buying an additional 2,076,466 shares during the period. Independent Advisor Alliance acquired a new stake in Nuveen Amt-Free Quality Municpl Incm Fnd during the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,443,000. Evoke Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in Nuveen Amt-Free Quality Municpl Incm Fnd during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $1,188,000. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC raised its holdings in Nuveen Amt-Free Quality Municpl Incm Fnd by 1.9% during the 3rd quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 4,320,116 shares of the company’s stock worth $61,821,000 after buying an additional 80,812 shares during the period. Finally, Brave Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in Nuveen Amt-Free Quality Municpl Incm Fnd by 140.7% during the 4th quarter. Brave Asset Management Inc. now owns 132,622 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,907,000 after buying an additional 77,531 shares during the period.

Get Nuveen Amt-Free Quality Municpl Incm Fnd alerts:

NYSE NEA opened at $14.67 on Friday. Nuveen Amt-Free Quality Municpl Incm Fnd has a 12-month low of $12.94 and a 12-month high of $14.93. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $14.68 and its 200-day moving average is $14.34.

The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 2nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 14th will be issued a $0.054 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 13th. This represents a $0.65 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.42%.

About Nuveen Amt-Free Quality Municpl Incm Fnd

Nuveen AMT-Free Quality Municipal Income Fund is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Nuveen Investments Inc The fund is co-managed by Nuveen Asset Management, LLC and Nuveen Fund Advisors LLC. It invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. The fund primarily invests in undervalued municipal bonds that are exempt from federal income taxes, including the alternative minimum tax.

Further Reading: Different Types of Derivatives

Receive News & Ratings for Nuveen Amt-Free Quality Municpl Incm Fnd Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nuveen Amt-Free Quality Municpl Incm Fnd and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.