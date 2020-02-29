JPMorgan Diversified Alternatives ETF (NYSEARCA:JPHF) Shares Sold by First Allied Advisory Services Inc.

First Allied Advisory Services Inc. reduced its holdings in JPMorgan Diversified Alternatives ETF (NYSEARCA:JPHF) by 61.8% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 20,249 shares of the company’s stock after selling 32,753 shares during the quarter. First Allied Advisory Services Inc. owned 0.52% of JPMorgan Diversified Alternatives ETF worth $477,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Appleton Partners Inc. MA raised its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Diversified Alternatives ETF by 1.8% in the 3rd quarter. Appleton Partners Inc. MA now owns 76,458 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,908,000 after purchasing an additional 1,340 shares in the last quarter. BB&T Securities LLC raised its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Diversified Alternatives ETF by 24.3% in the 3rd quarter. BB&T Securities LLC now owns 13,309 shares of the company’s stock worth $333,000 after purchasing an additional 2,598 shares in the last quarter. CLS Investments LLC raised its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Diversified Alternatives ETF by 1.4% during the fourth quarter. CLS Investments LLC now owns 835,486 shares of the company’s stock valued at $19,743,000 after acquiring an additional 11,505 shares during the period. CWM LLC raised its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Diversified Alternatives ETF by 76,944.8% during the fourth quarter. CWM LLC now owns 44,686 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,056,000 after acquiring an additional 44,628 shares during the period. Finally, EisnerAmper Wealth Management Corporate Benefits LLC raised its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Diversified Alternatives ETF by 1.2% during the fourth quarter. EisnerAmper Wealth Management Corporate Benefits LLC now owns 183,862 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,345,000 after acquiring an additional 2,189 shares during the period.

JPHF stock opened at $22.29 on Friday. JPMorgan Diversified Alternatives ETF has a 52-week low of $22.20 and a 52-week high of $25.17. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $23.70 and its 200-day simple moving average is $24.38.

