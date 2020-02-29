First Allied Advisory Services Inc. Has $485,000 Stake in West Pharmaceutical Services Inc. (NYSE:WST)

First Allied Advisory Services Inc. trimmed its position in shares of West Pharmaceutical Services Inc. (NYSE:WST) by 3.7% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,204 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after selling 123 shares during the quarter. First Allied Advisory Services Inc.’s holdings in West Pharmaceutical Services were worth $485,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of WST. FMR LLC raised its position in shares of West Pharmaceutical Services by 41.3% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 794 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $88,000 after purchasing an additional 232 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of West Pharmaceutical Services by 1.5% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,216,285 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $903,119,000 after purchasing an additional 104,494 shares during the period. Strs Ohio raised its position in West Pharmaceutical Services by 22.8% in the 3rd quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 2,940 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $416,000 after buying an additional 545 shares during the last quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp raised its position in West Pharmaceutical Services by 13.2% in the 3rd quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp now owns 13,284 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $1,884,000 after buying an additional 1,553 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Quest Capital Management Inc. ADV purchased a new stake in West Pharmaceutical Services in the 3rd quarter valued at $113,000. 88.89% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on WST shares. Zacks Investment Research raised West Pharmaceutical Services from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $195.00 price target for the company in a research report on Tuesday, February 18th. Bank of America lowered West Pharmaceutical Services from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $135.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Thursday, December 12th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $141.04.

NYSE WST opened at $150.56 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.12 billion, a P/E ratio of 47.05, a PEG ratio of 3.22 and a beta of 1.21. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $160.94 and a 200 day simple moving average of $149.53. West Pharmaceutical Services Inc. has a 12 month low of $101.15 and a 12 month high of $176.66. The company has a current ratio of 3.10, a quick ratio of 2.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20.

West Pharmaceutical Services (NYSE:WST) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 13th. The medical instruments supplier reported $0.82 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.72 by $0.10. West Pharmaceutical Services had a return on equity of 16.65% and a net margin of 13.14%. The business had revenue of $470.60 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $451.53 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.73 EPS. West Pharmaceutical Services’s quarterly revenue was up 11.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that West Pharmaceutical Services Inc. will post 3.52 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 6th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, April 22nd will be given a dividend of $0.16 per share. This represents a $0.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.43%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, April 21st. West Pharmaceutical Services’s dividend payout ratio is presently 19.75%.

West Pharmaceutical Services Company Profile

West Pharmaceutical Services, Inc manufactures and sells containment and delivery systems for injectable drugs and healthcare products in the United States, Germany, France, Other European countries, South Korea, and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Proprietary Products and Contract-Manufactured Products.

