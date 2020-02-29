Cetera Advisors LLC Cuts Position in Blackrock Capital Investment Corp (NASDAQ:BKCC)

Cetera Advisors LLC decreased its position in Blackrock Capital Investment Corp (NASDAQ:BKCC) by 49.8% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 10,361 shares of the asset manager’s stock after selling 10,270 shares during the quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC’s holdings in Blackrock Capital Investment were worth $51,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in BKCC. Mutual Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Blackrock Capital Investment in the third quarter valued at approximately $55,000. Sigma Planning Corp purchased a new stake in Blackrock Capital Investment in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $57,000. Stelac Advisory Services LLC raised its position in Blackrock Capital Investment by 12.2% in the third quarter. Stelac Advisory Services LLC now owns 22,621 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $113,000 after purchasing an additional 2,459 shares during the period. Chapwood Capital Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in Blackrock Capital Investment in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $162,000. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System raised its position in Blackrock Capital Investment by 68.7% in the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 33,900 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $170,000 after purchasing an additional 13,800 shares during the period.

In related news, CEO James Keenan acquired 30,279 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 2nd. The shares were acquired at an average price of $4.94 per share, with a total value of $149,578.26. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 121,279 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $599,118.26. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. 1.10% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Blackrock Capital Investment stock opened at $4.50 on Friday. Blackrock Capital Investment Corp has a twelve month low of $4.46 and a twelve month high of $6.38. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $4.98 and its 200-day simple moving average is $5.00. The company has a current ratio of 0.85, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62. The firm has a market capitalization of $320.09 million, a P/E ratio of 7.50, a P/E/G ratio of 8.16 and a beta of 0.74.

A number of analysts have issued reports on BKCC shares. Zacks Investment Research raised Blackrock Capital Investment from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, February 24th. ValuEngine raised Blackrock Capital Investment from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 5th. Wells Fargo & Co raised Blackrock Capital Investment from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $5.50 target price on the stock in a research report on Monday, November 4th. Finally, BidaskClub raised Blackrock Capital Investment from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday.

BlackRock Capital Investment Corporation, formerly known as BlackRock Kelso Capital Corporation, is a Business Development Company specializing in investments in middle market companies. The fund invests in all industries. It prefers to invest between $10 million and $50 million and can invest more or less in companies with EBITDA or operating cash flow between $10 million and $50 million.

