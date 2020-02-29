Cetera Advisors LLC Decreases Stock Holdings in Cronos Group Inc (NASDAQ:CRON)

Cetera Advisors LLC reduced its stake in shares of Cronos Group Inc (NASDAQ:CRON) by 11.6% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 13,355 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,746 shares during the quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC’s holdings in Cronos Group were worth $104,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Cronos Group by 1.5% during the 4th quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 666,692 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,122,000 after purchasing an additional 9,674 shares during the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC lifted its stake in shares of Cronos Group by 694.4% during the 3rd quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 633,214 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,731,000 after purchasing an additional 553,503 shares during the last quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Cronos Group by 262.8% during the 4th quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. now owns 294,151 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,256,000 after purchasing an additional 213,066 shares during the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Cronos Group during the 4th quarter worth $1,786,000. Finally, Gerber Kawasaki Wealth & Investment Management lifted its stake in shares of Cronos Group by 66.5% during the 4th quarter. Gerber Kawasaki Wealth & Investment Management now owns 227,347 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,743,000 after purchasing an additional 90,774 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 14.39% of the company’s stock.

Cronos Group stock opened at $5.85 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $7.30 and a two-hundred day moving average of $8.43. Cronos Group Inc has a one year low of $5.41 and a one year high of $24.37. The stock has a market cap of $2.04 billion, a PE ratio of 6.72 and a beta of 3.22.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research cut Cronos Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, January 31st. ValuEngine upgraded Cronos Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 3rd. CIBC restated a “buy” rating and set a $17.00 price objective on shares of Cronos Group in a research note on Wednesday, November 13th. Raymond James set a $12.00 price objective on Cronos Group and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Saturday, December 21st. Finally, BidaskClub cut Cronos Group from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 4th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. Cronos Group currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $16.54.

Cronos Group Profile

Cronos Group Inc, formerly known as PharmaCan Capital Corp., is a principal investment firm. The firm seeks to invest in companies either licensed, or actively seeking a license, to produce medical marijuana pursuant to Canada's Marihuana for Medical Purposes Regulations ?MMPR?. The firm typically invests in companies based in Canada.

