Cetera Advisors LLC Makes New $71,000 Investment in Sprott Physical Silver Trust (NYSEARCA:PSLV)

Cetera Advisors LLC bought a new position in Sprott Physical Silver Trust (NYSEARCA:PSLV) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm bought 10,662 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $71,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Investec Asset Management LTD boosted its stake in Sprott Physical Silver Trust by 34.7% in the 4th quarter. Investec Asset Management LTD now owns 6,609,153 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $43,224,000 after purchasing an additional 1,702,705 shares during the period. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC boosted its stake in Sprott Physical Silver Trust by 12.9% in the 4th quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 612,618 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $4,007,000 after purchasing an additional 69,780 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in Sprott Physical Silver Trust by 704.6% in the 3rd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 468,741 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,925,000 after purchasing an additional 410,486 shares during the period. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC boosted its stake in Sprott Physical Silver Trust by 11.3% in the 3rd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 234,944 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,466,000 after purchasing an additional 23,816 shares during the period. Finally, Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in Sprott Physical Silver Trust by 8.1% in the 4th quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 145,328 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $950,000 after purchasing an additional 10,872 shares during the period.

Shares of NYSEARCA PSLV opened at $5.99 on Friday. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $6.57 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $6.47. Sprott Physical Silver Trust has a 52 week low of $5.12 and a 52 week high of $7.19.

Sprott Physical Silver Trust is an exchange traded commodity launched and managed by Sprott Asset Management, LP. The fund invests in the commodity markets. It primarily invests in physical silver bullion in London Good Delivery bar form. Sprott Physical Silver Trust was formed on June 30, 2010 and is domiciled in Canada.

