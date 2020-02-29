Independent Bank Co.(MI) (NASDAQ:IBCP) Shares Purchased by Martingale Asset Management L P

Martingale Asset Management L P lifted its holdings in Independent Bank Co.(MI) (NASDAQ:IBCP) by 19.9% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 201,351 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 33,415 shares during the quarter. Martingale Asset Management L P’s holdings in Independent Bank Co.(MI) were worth $4,562,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Aigen Investment Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of Independent Bank Co.(MI) in the 4th quarter worth $30,000. Bailard Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Independent Bank Co.(MI) in the 4th quarter worth $215,000. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in shares of Independent Bank Co.(MI) by 71.6% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 20,232 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $441,000 after purchasing an additional 8,442 shares in the last quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management & Equity Research Inc. boosted its position in shares of Independent Bank Co.(MI) by 20.4% in the 4th quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management & Equity Research Inc. now owns 23,956 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $543,000 after purchasing an additional 4,059 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC boosted its position in shares of Independent Bank Co.(MI) by 3.1% in the 3rd quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 27,842 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $593,000 after purchasing an additional 834 shares in the last quarter. 81.90% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

IBCP has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. BidaskClub raised Independent Bank Co.(MI) from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Boenning Scattergood restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Independent Bank Co.(MI) in a research note on Tuesday, January 14th. ValuEngine upgraded Independent Bank Co.(MI) from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, January 3rd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Independent Bank Co.(MI) from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $24.00 target price for the company in a research note on Wednesday, January 29th. Finally, Stephens upgraded Independent Bank Co.(MI) to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 29th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $24.00.

Shares of IBCP stock opened at $19.57 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $453.45 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.03 and a beta of 0.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a current ratio of 0.95 and a quick ratio of 0.91. The business has a fifty day moving average of $21.92 and a 200 day moving average of $21.65. Independent Bank Co has a 1 year low of $18.94 and a 1 year high of $23.93.

Independent Bank Co.(MI) (NASDAQ:IBCP) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, January 23rd. The financial services provider reported $0.61 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.57 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $46.31 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $44.21 million. Independent Bank Co.(MI) had a return on equity of 13.71% and a net margin of 23.61%. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Independent Bank Co will post 2.04 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 14th. Investors of record on Wednesday, February 5th were paid a $0.20 dividend. This is a positive change from Independent Bank Co.(MI)’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.18. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, February 4th. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.09%. Independent Bank Co.(MI)’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 40.00%.

Independent Bank Corporation operates as the holding company for Independent Bank that provides various banking services to individuals and businesses in Michigan. The company offers checking and savings accounts, commercial lending, direct and indirect consumer financing, mortgage lending, and safe deposit box services, as well as automatic teller machines, and Internet and mobile banking services.

