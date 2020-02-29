Martingale Asset Management L P Grows Stock Position in First Financial Corp (NASDAQ:THFF)

Martingale Asset Management L P increased its position in shares of First Financial Corp (NASDAQ:THFF) by 17.0% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 102,971 shares of the bank’s stock after purchasing an additional 14,997 shares during the quarter. Martingale Asset Management L P’s holdings in First Financial were worth $4,709,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in THFF. First Financial Corp IN raised its position in shares of First Financial by 7.3% during the 4th quarter. First Financial Corp IN now owns 675,535 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $30,885,000 after buying an additional 46,091 shares during the period. State Street Corp raised its position in First Financial by 8.7% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 317,444 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $13,799,000 after purchasing an additional 25,322 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its position in First Financial by 11.9% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 163,367 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $7,470,000 after purchasing an additional 17,322 shares during the period. Bessemer Group Inc. raised its position in First Financial by 60.6% in the fourth quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 35,000 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,600,000 after purchasing an additional 13,200 shares during the period. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP raised its position in First Financial by 38.1% in the third quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 39,202 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,704,000 after purchasing an additional 10,821 shares during the period. 55.69% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on THFF. ValuEngine raised First Financial from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, January 18th. BidaskClub raised First Financial from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised First Financial from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, February 15th.

Shares of NASDAQ THFF opened at $39.95 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $583.23 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.54 and a beta of 0.91. The company has a quick ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10. First Financial Corp has a 52-week low of $37.41 and a 52-week high of $46.93. The business’s 50 day moving average is $43.22 and its two-hundred day moving average is $43.43.

First Financial (NASDAQ:THFF) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 6th. The bank reported $1.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.99 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $49.80 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $46.65 million. First Financial had a return on equity of 9.79% and a net margin of 26.06%. Analysts anticipate that First Financial Corp will post 3.77 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Thomas Craig Martin bought 850 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 16th. The shares were bought at an average price of $45.75 per share, with a total value of $38,887.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 850 shares in the company, valued at $38,887.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 3.73% of the stock is owned by insiders.

First Financial Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides various financial services. It offers non-interest-bearing demand, interest-bearing demand, savings, time, and other time deposits. The company also provides commercial loans primarily to expand a business or finance asset purchases; residential real estate and residential real estate construction loans; and home equity loans and lines, secured loans, and cash/CD secured and unsecured loans.

