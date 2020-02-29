Martingale Asset Management L P Buys 32,046 Shares of Sandy Spring Bancorp Inc. (NASDAQ:SASR)

Martingale Asset Management L P lifted its stake in shares of Sandy Spring Bancorp Inc. (NASDAQ:SASR) by 34.2% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 125,700 shares of the bank’s stock after acquiring an additional 32,046 shares during the quarter. Martingale Asset Management L P owned approximately 0.35% of Sandy Spring Bancorp worth $4,763,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Royal Bank of Canada raised its position in shares of Sandy Spring Bancorp by 40.6% during the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,125 shares of the bank’s stock worth $39,000 after acquiring an additional 325 shares during the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System raised its position in shares of Sandy Spring Bancorp by 1.2% during the third quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 54,802 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,847,000 after acquiring an additional 655 shares during the last quarter. Cox Capital Mgt LLC raised its position in shares of Sandy Spring Bancorp by 1.6% during the fourth quarter. Cox Capital Mgt LLC now owns 44,076 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,670,000 after acquiring an additional 704 shares during the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its position in shares of Sandy Spring Bancorp by 113.7% during the fourth quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 1,549 shares of the bank’s stock worth $59,000 after acquiring an additional 824 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Swiss National Bank raised its position in shares of Sandy Spring Bancorp by 2.1% during the fourth quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 68,135 shares of the bank’s stock worth $2,581,000 after acquiring an additional 1,400 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 75.73% of the company’s stock.

Get Sandy Spring Bancorp alerts:

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on SASR. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Sandy Spring Bancorp from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday. BidaskClub downgraded Sandy Spring Bancorp from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Friday, January 24th. Finally, G.Research restated a “buy” rating on shares of Sandy Spring Bancorp in a research report on Friday, January 24th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Sandy Spring Bancorp presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $37.75.

Shares of SASR stock opened at $30.76 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $1.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.44, a PEG ratio of 1.45 and a beta of 0.87. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $35.54 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $35.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a current ratio of 1.01. Sandy Spring Bancorp Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $29.83 and a fifty-two week high of $38.45.

Sandy Spring Bancorp (NASDAQ:SASR) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, January 23rd. The bank reported $0.80 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.81 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $84.81 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $84.80 million. Sandy Spring Bancorp had a return on equity of 10.44% and a net margin of 27.78%. On average, research analysts predict that Sandy Spring Bancorp Inc. will post 3.33 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, February 19th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, February 12th were issued a $0.30 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, February 11th. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.90%. Sandy Spring Bancorp’s payout ratio is currently 36.59%.

In other Sandy Spring Bancorp news, EVP Aaron Michael Kaslow bought 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 26th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $33.91 per share, for a total transaction of $33,910.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the executive vice president now owns 1,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $33,910. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 2.09% of the company’s stock.

Sandy Spring Bancorp Company Profile

Sandy Spring Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Sandy Spring Bank that provides commercial banking services to individuals and businesses in central Maryland, Northern Virginia, and Washington DC The company operates in three segments: Community Banking, Insurance, and Investment Management.

Recommended Story: What is a capital gain?



Receive News & Ratings for Sandy Spring Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sandy Spring Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.