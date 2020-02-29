Heidrick & Struggles International, Inc. (NASDAQ:HSII) Shares Acquired by Martingale Asset Management L P

Martingale Asset Management L P increased its position in Heidrick & Struggles International, Inc. (NASDAQ:HSII) by 53.3% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 151,934 shares of the business services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 52,800 shares during the period. Martingale Asset Management L P’s holdings in Heidrick & Struggles International were worth $4,939,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Heidrick & Struggles International by 214.3% in the fourth quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 880 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 600 shares during the last quarter. Swiss National Bank raised its position in shares of Heidrick & Struggles International by 1.9% in the fourth quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 36,600 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,190,000 after buying an additional 700 shares during the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Heidrick & Struggles International by 17.7% in the fourth quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 6,491 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $211,000 after buying an additional 975 shares during the last quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY raised its position in shares of Heidrick & Struggles International by 19.5% in the third quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 6,232 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $170,000 after buying an additional 1,016 shares during the last quarter. Finally, California State Teachers Retirement System raised its position in shares of Heidrick & Struggles International by 3.7% in the third quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 29,880 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $816,000 after buying an additional 1,072 shares during the last quarter. 92.42% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of HSII stock opened at $22.30 on Friday. Heidrick & Struggles International, Inc. has a one year low of $20.53 and a one year high of $43.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a quick ratio of 1.43 and a current ratio of 1.43. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $28.89 and a 200 day moving average price of $28.85. The firm has a market capitalization of $427.49 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.29, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.87 and a beta of 1.42.

Heidrick & Struggles International (NASDAQ:HSII) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 24th. The business services provider reported $0.54 EPS for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.54. Heidrick & Struggles International had a net margin of 6.46% and a return on equity of 17.33%. The firm had revenue of $180.03 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $176.91 million. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Heidrick & Struggles International, Inc. will post 2.57 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 20th. Investors of record on Friday, March 6th will be given a dividend of $0.15 per share. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.69%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 5th. Heidrick & Struggles International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 23.17%.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on HSII. Sidoti began coverage on shares of Heidrick & Struggles International in a research report on Monday, November 18th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. BidaskClub lowered shares of Heidrick & Struggles International from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Friday, January 24th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Heidrick & Struggles International from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Barrington Research reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $31.00 price target on shares of Heidrick & Struggles International in a research report on Wednesday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Heidrick & Struggles International currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $31.00.

Heidrick & Struggles International Company Profile

Heidrick & Struggles International, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides executive search and consulting services to businesses and business leaders in the Americas, Europe, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. The company enables its clients to build leadership teams by facilitating the recruitment, management, and development of senior executives.

