Martingale Asset Management L P Sells 32,039 Shares of HD Supply Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:HDS)

Martingale Asset Management L P lessened its holdings in HD Supply Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:HDS) by 19.6% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 131,418 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 32,039 shares during the period. Martingale Asset Management L P owned 0.08% of HD Supply worth $5,286,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. raised its stake in HD Supply by 8.4% in the 3rd quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 7,782 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $305,000 after acquiring an additional 600 shares during the period. California State Teachers Retirement System raised its stake in HD Supply by 0.3% in the 3rd quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 292,573 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $11,462,000 after acquiring an additional 879 shares during the period. BBVA USA Bancshares Inc. bought a new stake in HD Supply in the 3rd quarter valued at $404,000. Millennium Management LLC raised its stake in HD Supply by 917.0% in the 3rd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 1,033,394 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $40,483,000 after acquiring an additional 931,785 shares during the period. Finally, Assenagon Asset Management S.A. raised its stake in HD Supply by 16.9% in the 4th quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 55,116 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,217,000 after acquiring an additional 7,980 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.45% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on HDS. BidaskClub upgraded HD Supply from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, February 22nd. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price objective on HD Supply from $45.00 to $41.00 and set an “in-line” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, December 11th. Bank of America lowered HD Supply from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $43.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, December 17th. ValuEngine raised HD Supply from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 3rd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of HD Supply in a report on Monday, December 9th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. HD Supply has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $44.80.

Shares of NASDAQ HDS opened at $38.02 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.85, a current ratio of 1.98 and a quick ratio of 1.10. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $41.00 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $39.88. HD Supply Holdings Inc has a one year low of $36.99 and a one year high of $47.13. The firm has a market cap of $6.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.80, a P/E/G ratio of 0.64 and a beta of 1.10.

HD Supply (NASDAQ:HDS) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, December 10th. The industrial products company reported $1.01 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.00 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $1.64 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.64 billion. HD Supply had a return on equity of 45.42% and a net margin of 7.51%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.00 EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that HD Supply Holdings Inc will post 3.47 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About HD Supply

HD Supply Holdings, Inc operates as an industrial distributor in North America. It operates through two segments, Facilities Maintenance, and Construction & Industrial. The Facilities Maintenance segment offers electrical and lighting items, plumbing supplies, appliances, janitorial supplies, hardware products, kitchen and bath cabinets, window coverings, textiles and guest amenities, healthcare maintenance products, and water and wastewater treatment products, as well as heating, ventilating, and air conditioning products.

