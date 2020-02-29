Martingale Asset Management L P Buys 900 Shares of Great Southern Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:GSBC)

Martingale Asset Management L P grew its stake in shares of Great Southern Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:GSBC) by 1.0% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 92,719 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 900 shares during the period. Martingale Asset Management L P owned about 0.65% of Great Southern Bancorp worth $5,872,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of GSBC. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new stake in shares of Great Southern Bancorp during the first quarter valued at approximately $241,000. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL raised its stake in shares of Great Southern Bancorp by 4.5% during the third quarter. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL now owns 4,600 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $262,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers raised its stake in shares of Great Southern Bancorp by 8.0% during the third quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 19,138 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,090,000 after acquiring an additional 1,416 shares in the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System raised its stake in shares of Great Southern Bancorp by 7.6% during the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 25,421 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,448,000 after acquiring an additional 1,793 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. raised its stake in shares of Great Southern Bancorp by 18.3% during the third quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 13,735 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $782,000 after acquiring an additional 2,128 shares in the last quarter. 46.07% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Great Southern Bancorp alerts:

Several research firms have recently weighed in on GSBC. ValuEngine raised shares of Great Southern Bancorp from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday. BidaskClub raised shares of Great Southern Bancorp from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday.

Shares of NASDAQ:GSBC opened at $51.31 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $757.57 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.37 and a beta of 1.02. Great Southern Bancorp, Inc. has a 52 week low of $49.56 and a 52 week high of $64.48. The company has a quick ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $58.50 and a 200 day moving average of $59.25.

The firm also recently disclosed a None dividend, which was paid on Monday, February 10th. Investors of record on Monday, January 27th were paid a $1.00 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, January 24th. Great Southern Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 26.46%.

Great Southern Bancorp Profile

Great Southern Bancorp, Inc operates as a bank holding company for Great Southern Bank that offers a range of financial services in the United States. Its deposit products include regular savings accounts, checking accounts, money market accounts, fixed interest rate certificates with varying maturities, certificates of deposit, brokered certificates, and individual retirement accounts.

See Also: What is the Current Ratio?

Receive News & Ratings for Great Southern Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Great Southern Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.