Two Harbors Investment Corp (NYSE:TWO) Shares Bought by Martingale Asset Management L P

Martingale Asset Management L P grew its holdings in shares of Two Harbors Investment Corp (NYSE:TWO) by 5.5% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 373,354 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 19,312 shares during the quarter. Martingale Asset Management L P’s holdings in Two Harbors Investment were worth $5,459,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of TWO. Telemus Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Two Harbors Investment during the fourth quarter worth $6,513,000. State Street Corp raised its holdings in shares of Two Harbors Investment by 10.6% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,091,508 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $55,336,000 after purchasing an additional 392,866 shares during the period. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA raised its holdings in shares of Two Harbors Investment by 14.0% during the third quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 2,121,232 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $27,852,000 after purchasing an additional 259,914 shares during the period. Voloridge Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Two Harbors Investment by 407.7% during the third quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC now owns 290,152 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $3,810,000 after purchasing an additional 233,001 shares during the period. Finally, Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC raised its holdings in shares of Two Harbors Investment by 24.9% during the third quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 1,076,935 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $14,140,000 after purchasing an additional 214,638 shares during the period. 56.77% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

TWO stock opened at $13.55 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.21, a current ratio of 1.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. Two Harbors Investment Corp has a fifty-two week low of $12.06 and a fifty-two week high of $15.85. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $15.15 and its 200 day simple moving average is $14.20. The stock has a market cap of $3.70 billion, a PE ratio of 16.33 and a beta of 0.65.

Two Harbors Investment (NYSE:TWO) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 5th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.25 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.36 by ($0.11). Two Harbors Investment had a return on equity of 10.70% and a net margin of 25.07%. The firm had revenue of $71.15 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $62.50 million. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.49 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down 20.6% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts forecast that Two Harbors Investment Corp will post 1.52 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, General Counsel Rebecca B. Sandberg sold 7,722 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.12, for a total value of $116,756.64. Following the sale, the general counsel now owns 218,217 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,299,441.04. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CIO William Ross Greenberg sold 7,146 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.13, for a total transaction of $108,118.98. Following the completion of the sale, the executive now directly owns 102,849 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,556,105.37. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 28,286 shares of company stock worth $427,812. Corporate insiders own 0.86% of the company’s stock.

TWO has been the topic of a number of research reports. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Two Harbors Investment from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, January 31st. Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $14.50 price objective on shares of Two Harbors Investment in a report on Monday, December 9th. Compass Point initiated coverage on shares of Two Harbors Investment in a report on Monday, December 2nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $15.20 price objective on the stock. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $16.00 price objective on shares of Two Harbors Investment in a report on Sunday, February 9th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Two Harbors Investment currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $14.74.

Two Harbors Investment Corp. operates as a real estate investment trust (REIT) that focuses on investing in, financing, and managing residential mortgage-backed securities (RMBS), non-agency securities, mortgage servicing rights, and other financial assets in the United States. Its target assets include agency RMBS collateralized by fixed rate mortgage loans, adjustable rate mortgage loans, and hybrid adjustable-rate mortgage (ARMs); non-agency securities collateralized by prime mortgage loans, Alt-A mortgage loans, pay-option ARM loans, and subprime mortgage loans; and other assets, such as financial and mortgage-related assets, as well as residential mortgage loans and non-hedging transactions.

