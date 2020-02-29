Martingale Asset Management L P Sells 3,750 Shares of Steris PLC (NYSE:STE)

Martingale Asset Management L P cut its stake in shares of Steris PLC (NYSE:STE) by 8.4% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 40,716 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after selling 3,750 shares during the quarter. Martingale Asset Management L P’s holdings in Steris were worth $6,208,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Bank of Montreal Can lifted its holdings in Steris by 17.3% during the 4th quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 362,476 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $55,249,000 after buying an additional 53,557 shares during the period. Rafferty Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Steris during the 4th quarter worth about $349,000. Raab & Moskowitz Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Steris during the 4th quarter worth about $32,000. Fjarde AP Fonden Fourth Swedish National Pension Fund lifted its holdings in Steris by 5.1% during the 4th quarter. Fjarde AP Fonden Fourth Swedish National Pension Fund now owns 29,000 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $4,420,000 after buying an additional 1,400 shares during the period. Finally, Banque Cantonale Vaudoise acquired a new position in Steris during the 4th quarter worth about $488,000. 86.78% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Steris alerts:

In related news, Director Mohsen Sohi sold 3,121 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $165.65, for a total value of $516,993.65. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 25,482 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,221,093.30. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Richard Martin Steeves sold 5,854 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $153.77, for a total value of $900,169.58. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 19,214 shares of company stock worth $2,975,755 over the last three months. 2.36% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several research analysts have commented on the company. Stephens lifted their target price on Steris from $165.00 to $177.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 12th. Northcoast Research reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Steris in a research note on Wednesday, February 12th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $152.75.

Shares of NYSE:STE opened at $158.62 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $14.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.48 and a beta of 0.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 2.34 and a quick ratio of 1.78. The business’s 50-day moving average is $157.46 and its 200-day moving average is $150.34. Steris PLC has a 1 year low of $118.18 and a 1 year high of $168.98.

Steris (NYSE:STE) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 10th. The medical equipment provider reported $1.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.42 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $774.30 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $748.45 million. Steris had a return on equity of 16.33% and a net margin of 13.21%. The firm’s revenue was up 11.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.26 EPS. Analysts anticipate that Steris PLC will post 5.63 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 26th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 25th will be paid a $0.37 dividend. This represents a $1.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.93%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, February 24th. Steris’s dividend payout ratio is 30.27%.

Steris Profile

STERIS plc provides infection prevention and other procedural products and services worldwide. The company operates in four segments: Healthcare Products, Healthcare Specialty Services, Life Sciences, and Applied Sterilization Technologies. The Healthcare Products segment offers cleaning chemistries and sterility assurance products; accessories for gastrointestinal (GI) procedures, washers, sterilizers, and other pieces of capital equipment for the operations of a sterile processing department; and equipment used in the operating room, including surgical tables, lights, equipment management services, and connectivity solutions.

See Also: How is the discount rate different from the Federal Funds rate?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding STE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Steris PLC (NYSE:STE).

Receive News & Ratings for Steris Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Steris and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.