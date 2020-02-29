GW&K Investment Management LLC Has $63,000 Stake in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VB)

GW&K Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VB) by 43.0% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 379 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 114 shares during the period. GW&K Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF were worth $63,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. LVW Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $202,000. Haverford Trust Co. lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 3.2% in the fourth quarter. Haverford Trust Co. now owns 9,520 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,577,000 after buying an additional 297 shares during the last quarter. Cary Street Partner Investment Advisory LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,756,000. Rossmore Private Capital lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 30.4% in the fourth quarter. Rossmore Private Capital now owns 34,233 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,687,000 after buying an additional 7,974 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Manchester Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 1.0% in the fourth quarter. Manchester Capital Management LLC now owns 43,375 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,185,000 after buying an additional 444 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA VB opened at $148.45 on Friday. Vanguard Small-Cap ETF has a 1-year low of $146.09 and a 1-year high of $170.84. The business’s 50 day moving average is $166.17 and its 200-day moving average is $159.95.

