Martingale Asset Management L P Has $6.06 Million Position in PC Connection, Inc. (NASDAQ:CNXN)

Martingale Asset Management L P reduced its stake in shares of PC Connection, Inc. (NASDAQ:CNXN) by 3.9% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 121,938 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,903 shares during the quarter. Martingale Asset Management L P’s holdings in PC Connection were worth $6,057,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its holdings in shares of PC Connection by 85.1% during the 4th quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 916 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,000 after purchasing an additional 421 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can lifted its holdings in shares of PC Connection by 49.7% during the 4th quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 1,596 shares of the company’s stock valued at $79,000 after purchasing an additional 530 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new position in shares of PC Connection during the 4th quarter valued at about $114,000. New York State Teachers Retirement System bought a new position in shares of PC Connection during the 4th quarter valued at about $146,000. Finally, US Bancorp DE lifted its holdings in shares of PC Connection by 17.5% during the 4th quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 4,758 shares of the company’s stock valued at $237,000 after purchasing an additional 707 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 41.06% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on CNXN shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded PC Connection from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $44.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 6th. ValuEngine cut PC Connection from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday, November 23rd. Finally, BidaskClub upgraded PC Connection from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, February 22nd.

NASDAQ:CNXN opened at $40.67 on Friday. PC Connection, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $31.15 and a fifty-two week high of $56.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a current ratio of 2.51 and a quick ratio of 2.11. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.07 billion, a PE ratio of 13.12 and a beta of 1.13. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $47.63 and its 200-day simple moving average is $44.50.

PC Connection (NASDAQ:CNXN) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 4th. The company reported $0.83 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.80 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $716.63 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $734.16 million. PC Connection had a return on equity of 14.51% and a net margin of 2.91%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 1.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.76 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that PC Connection, Inc. will post 3.17 earnings per share for the current year.

In other PC Connection news, Director Negrini David Beffa sold 3,262 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.66, for a total value of $161,990.92. Following the sale, the director now owns 108,832 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,404,597.12. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders own 57.70% of the company’s stock.

PC Connection Company Profile

PC Connection, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides a range of information technology (IT) solutions. The company operates through three segments: Business Solutions, Enterprise Solutions, and Public Sector Solutions. It offers IT products, such as computer systems, software and peripheral equipment, networking communications, and other products and accessories.

