Martingale Asset Management L P Boosts Stake in Peoples Bancorp Inc. (NASDAQ:PEBO)

Martingale Asset Management L P raised its holdings in shares of Peoples Bancorp Inc. (NASDAQ:PEBO) by 1.5% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 151,864 shares of the bank’s stock after buying an additional 2,195 shares during the quarter. Martingale Asset Management L P owned about 0.73% of Peoples Bancorp worth $5,264,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of PEBO. Bank of Montreal Can grew its position in Peoples Bancorp by 106.9% during the fourth quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 84,614 shares of the bank’s stock worth $2,933,000 after buying an additional 43,711 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its holdings in shares of Peoples Bancorp by 151.0% in the 3rd quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 65,043 shares of the bank’s stock worth $2,069,000 after purchasing an additional 39,134 shares in the last quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Peoples Bancorp in the 4th quarter worth about $758,000. Globeflex Capital L P boosted its holdings in shares of Peoples Bancorp by 87.8% in the 4th quarter. Globeflex Capital L P now owns 33,162 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,149,000 after purchasing an additional 15,507 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Peoples Bancorp by 2.6% in the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 399,657 shares of the bank’s stock worth $13,852,000 after purchasing an additional 10,217 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 59.51% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. ValuEngine upgraded Peoples Bancorp from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday. Zacks Investment Research cut Peoples Bancorp from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, February 7th. BidaskClub cut Peoples Bancorp from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 11th. Finally, DA Davidson upgraded Peoples Bancorp from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $35.00 to $40.00 in a report on Friday, January 10th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $39.00.

PEBO opened at $28.55 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $605.47 million, a P/E ratio of 9.79 and a beta of 0.72. Peoples Bancorp Inc. has a 12-month low of $27.89 and a 12-month high of $39.28. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $33.26 and a 200-day moving average price of $32.66. The company has a current ratio of 0.79, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 18th. Investors of record on Monday, February 3rd were issued a dividend of $0.34 per share. This represents a $1.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.76%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, January 31st. Peoples Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is presently 46.42%.

Peoples Bancorp Company Profile

Peoples Bancorp Inc operates as the holding company for Peoples Bank that provides commercial and retail banking products and services. The company accepts various deposit products, including demand deposit accounts, savings accounts, money market accounts, and certificates of deposit; and provides commercial real estate construction loans, other commercial real estate loans, commercial and industrial loans, residential real estate loans, home equity lines of credit, and indirect and other consumer loans.

