Martingale Asset Management L P Sells 10,501 Shares of Crane Co. (NYSE:CR)

Martingale Asset Management L P decreased its position in Crane Co. (NYSE:CR) by 14.0% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 64,458 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after selling 10,501 shares during the quarter. Martingale Asset Management L P’s holdings in Crane were worth $5,568,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. FMR LLC boosted its position in Crane by 31.3% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 175,010 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $14,809,000 after purchasing an additional 41,673 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its position in Crane by 40.3% during the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 10,240 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $867,000 after purchasing an additional 2,942 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in Crane by 1.2% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,699,453 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $642,442,000 after purchasing an additional 88,581 shares during the period. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D bought a new stake in Crane during the third quarter worth approximately $4,620,000. Finally, Dupont Capital Management Corp bought a new stake in Crane during the third quarter worth approximately $705,000. 67.57% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

CR opened at $67.95 on Friday. Crane Co. has a 1-year low of $65.95 and a 1-year high of $91.23. The company has a current ratio of 1.64, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.46 and a beta of 1.44. The business has a 50 day moving average of $85.49 and a 200-day moving average of $82.11.

Crane (NYSE:CR) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, January 27th. The conglomerate reported $1.58 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.57 by $0.01. Crane had a return on equity of 22.65% and a net margin of 4.06%. The company had revenue of $838.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $825.81 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.64 earnings per share. Crane’s revenue for the quarter was down .2% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts predict that Crane Co. will post 6.37 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 11th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 28th will be given a $0.43 dividend. This represents a $1.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.53%. This is a boost from Crane’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.39. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 27th. Crane’s dividend payout ratio is currently 28.57%.

CR has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Canaccord Genuity reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $80.00 target price on shares of Crane in a research report on Friday. DA Davidson reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Crane in a research report on Wednesday, January 29th. Stifel Nicolaus upped their target price on Crane from $96.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 29th. Buckingham Research raised Crane from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $79.00 to $86.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 29th. Finally, TheStreet cut Crane from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Monday, January 27th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $95.60.

Crane Co manufactures and sells engineered industrial products in the United States and internationally. The company's Fluid Handling segment provides on/off valves and related products for application in the chemical, oil and gas, power, and general industrial end markets; valves and related products for the non-residential construction, general industrial, and municipal markets; and pumps and related products for water and wastewater applications in the industrial, municipal, commercial, and military markets.

