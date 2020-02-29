Martingale Asset Management L P Trims Stake in SP Plus Corp (NASDAQ:SP)

Martingale Asset Management L P decreased its position in shares of SP Plus Corp (NASDAQ:SP) by 17.7% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 132,910 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 28,512 shares during the period. Martingale Asset Management L P owned about 0.58% of SP Plus worth $5,640,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Bank of Montreal Can grew its holdings in shares of SP Plus by 40.7% during the 4th quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 2,972 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $126,000 after acquiring an additional 859 shares during the period. Quantbot Technologies LP purchased a new position in shares of SP Plus during the 4th quarter worth approximately $216,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of SP Plus by 0.8% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 254,340 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $10,792,000 after buying an additional 2,091 shares during the last quarter. Globeflex Capital L P purchased a new stake in shares of SP Plus in the 4th quarter worth approximately $260,000. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of SP Plus in the 4th quarter worth approximately $184,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.03% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts recently weighed in on the company. Barrington Research assumed coverage on SP Plus in a research note on Wednesday, February 19th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $51.00 price target on the stock. ValuEngine upgraded SP Plus from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, February 21st. Sidoti cut their price target on SP Plus from $54.00 to $52.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 20th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded SP Plus from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $43.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, BidaskClub downgraded SP Plus from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $48.67.

Shares of SP opened at $36.51 on Friday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $41.51 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $40.33. The company has a current ratio of 0.56, a quick ratio of 0.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.77. SP Plus Corp has a 12 month low of $30.66 and a 12 month high of $47.33. The company has a market cap of $839.62 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.60, a P/E/G ratio of 1.19 and a beta of 0.95.

SP Plus (NASDAQ:SP) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 19th. The business services provider reported $0.55 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.60 by ($0.05). The firm had revenue of $231.90 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $234.50 million. SP Plus had a net margin of 2.93% and a return on equity of 16.01%. As a group, research analysts forecast that SP Plus Corp will post 3.03 EPS for the current year.

SP Plus Corp. provides professional parking, ground transportation, facility maintenance, security, event logistics, and baggage handling and related services to commercial, institutional, municipal and aviation clients. It also provides a wide range of event logistics services. The company was founded in 1929 and is headquartered in Chicago, IL.

