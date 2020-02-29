Martingale Asset Management L P Has $4.90 Million Stock Holdings in Chatham Lodging Trust (NYSE:CLDT)

Martingale Asset Management L P lifted its holdings in Chatham Lodging Trust (NYSE:CLDT) by 7.8% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 267,336 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 19,316 shares during the quarter. Martingale Asset Management L P owned about 0.57% of Chatham Lodging Trust worth $4,904,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of CLDT. Systematic Financial Management LP grew its position in shares of Chatham Lodging Trust by 90.9% in the 3rd quarter. Systematic Financial Management LP now owns 539,384 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $9,790,000 after purchasing an additional 256,794 shares during the period. State Street Corp grew its position in shares of Chatham Lodging Trust by 9.6% in the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,517,035 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $46,439,000 after purchasing an additional 221,069 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Chatham Lodging Trust by 8.2% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 837,355 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $15,358,000 after purchasing an additional 63,512 shares during the period. California Public Employees Retirement System grew its position in shares of Chatham Lodging Trust by 97.3% in the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 81,589 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,481,000 after purchasing an additional 40,242 shares during the period. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. grew its position in shares of Chatham Lodging Trust by 213.6% in the 4th quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 54,191 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $992,000 after purchasing an additional 36,908 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.51% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:CLDT opened at $13.94 on Friday. Chatham Lodging Trust has a twelve month low of $13.76 and a twelve month high of $20.66. The company has a quick ratio of 1.41, a current ratio of 1.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $17.09 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $17.63. The company has a market cap of $672.88 million, a P/E ratio of 7.79 and a beta of 1.15.

Chatham Lodging Trust (NYSE:CLDT) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 26th. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.05) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.30 by ($0.35). Chatham Lodging Trust had a return on equity of 2.37% and a net margin of 5.70%. The firm had revenue of $74.70 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $72.23 million. As a group, analysts anticipate that Chatham Lodging Trust will post 1.73 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 27th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 28th will be given a dividend of $0.11 per share. This represents a $1.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 9.47%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 27th. Chatham Lodging Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 71.35%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered Chatham Lodging Trust from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have issued a hold rating to the stock. Chatham Lodging Trust has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $18.75.

Chatham Lodging Trust is a self-advised, publicly-traded real estate investment trust focused primarily on investing in upscale, extended-stay hotels and premium-branded, select-service hotels. The company owns interests in 137 hotels totaling 18,783 rooms/suites, comprised of 42 properties it wholly owns with an aggregate of 6,283 rooms/suites in 15 states and the District of Columbia and a minority investment in two joint ventures that own 95 hotels with an aggregate of 12,500 rooms/suites.

