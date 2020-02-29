Martingale Asset Management L P Raises Holdings in Armada Hoffler Properties Inc (NYSE:AHH)

Martingale Asset Management L P grew its position in shares of Armada Hoffler Properties Inc (NYSE:AHH) by 1.4% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 313,424 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,300 shares during the period. Martingale Asset Management L P owned approximately 0.57% of Armada Hoffler Properties worth $5,752,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. State Street Corp grew its position in Armada Hoffler Properties by 34.4% in the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,179,930 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $40,417,000 after acquiring an additional 557,825 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its position in Armada Hoffler Properties by 11.2% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 512,575 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $9,406,000 after acquiring an additional 51,522 shares in the last quarter. Royce & Associates LP grew its position in Armada Hoffler Properties by 17.4% in the fourth quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 495,301 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $9,089,000 after acquiring an additional 73,247 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its position in Armada Hoffler Properties by 4.8% in the fourth quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 437,872 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $8,035,000 after acquiring an additional 19,988 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Millennium Management LLC grew its position in Armada Hoffler Properties by 417.2% in the third quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 341,575 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $6,179,000 after acquiring an additional 275,532 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.40% of the company’s stock.

AHH opened at $16.76 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $979.15 million, a P/E ratio of 14.97, a P/E/G ratio of 3.06 and a beta of 0.51. Armada Hoffler Properties Inc has a 12 month low of $15.02 and a 12 month high of $19.43. The company has a current ratio of 14.76, a quick ratio of 13.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.71. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $18.53 and a 200 day moving average of $18.13.

Armada Hoffler Properties (NYSE:AHH) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 6th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.11 by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $41.83 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $42.67 million. Armada Hoffler Properties had a return on equity of 5.66% and a net margin of 12.03%. On average, research analysts forecast that Armada Hoffler Properties Inc will post 1.17 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 2nd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 25th will be paid a $0.22 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 24th. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.25%. This is an increase from Armada Hoffler Properties’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.21. Armada Hoffler Properties’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 71.79%.

Several research firms recently commented on AHH. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Armada Hoffler Properties from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 11th. ValuEngine lowered Armada Hoffler Properties from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, January 24th.

Armada Hoffler Properties, Inc (NYSE: AHH) is a vertically-integrated, self-managed real estate investment trust ("REIT") with four decades of experience developing, building, acquiring, and managing high-quality, institutional-grade office, retail, and multifamily properties located primarily in the Mid-Atlantic and Southeastern United States.

